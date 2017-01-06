Lease charged with third degree criminal sexual conduct

Joseph Allen Lease, 19, Little Falls, is facing a third degree criminal sexual conduct charge for allegedly having sex with a victim between 13-15 years old, while he is at least two years older.

On Sept. 14, 2016, the Little Falls Police Department received a report of a 14-year-old child having sex with an adult.

According to the criminal complaint, the teenager and Lease had sex at a home in Little Falls in April 2016, when Lease would have been over 18 years old.

Both the teenager and her father said the father had specifically told Lease she was 14 years old.

When investigators spoke with Lease, he allegedly said he thought the girl had been 16 and that it was OK.

If convicted, Lease faces up to 15 years in prison and/or a 30,000 fine.