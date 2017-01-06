One week down, 51 to go

By Rachel VanDyke,

Youth Pastor, Living Hope Church, Little Falls

It is already the second week of our brand new year of 2017. Seven days have gone, 358 are before us.

Maybe last year was great and going into a new year could be a continuation of that greatness. On the other hand, maybe last year was rough. For some reason, hard times just kept coming and now the new year looks like a hopeful restart to what may have been a bad beginning. Wherever you are, and whatever you choose to do with your remaining 358 days of 2017, let us remember one thing, one person who can and will carry us through life’s ups and downs: God.

Can you think of that person, that one person who speaks endlessly and does not allow for another to get a word in? How easy is it to maintain a relationship with that person? It may be rather difficult as you are never given time to share and be heard. People love to talk about themselves, and we do it to a point where even with God, we do all the talking. It’s more of a one-way street instead of a two-way conversation road.

Prayer. Prayer doesn’t have to be fancy. It doesn’t have to be these beautifully scripted words that are intimidating while at the same time awe-inspiring. Prayer is in fact, a conversation. Conversations have back-and-forth, some talking and some listening. Some with maybe the worst grammar you’ve ever heard, and that is wonderful! God desires to hear our hearts no matter what words they may construct. God longs to have that relationship with us in which he says, “Come to me. You don’t have to be perfect.” And we can say, “Hey God, whattup?”

Prayer. It’s a building block and even a stronghold in relationship with God. It’s how we stay on the same page, it’s how we hear from him, talk with him, learn from him. Maybe seven days have passed and we haven’t said or heard one word from God. Friend, it’s not too late. Only seven days have passed. The beautiful thing is God is our best friend. He won’t hold seven days or even seven years against us. God is the beautiful, blessed being who will always be there, never leaving us nor forsaking us, no matter if we’re on day one or 1,001. 1 Thessalonians 5:17 says, “Pray continually.”

Let’s kick off our new year with prayer. Let’s start it with beginning or restoring our relationships with God. Let’s win this year building and maintaining a relationship with God in which we do, “Pray continually.”

Happy 2017!