Princeton man given stay in felony terroristic threat case

Bruce Duane Anderson, 59, Princeton, was given a stay of adjudication in Morrison County District Court Wednesday, for a felony terroristic threats charge.

The charges stem from a May 24, 2016, incident in which a victim reported being threatened by Anderson.

The victim stated that Anderson threatened him after he did not like a furnace that the victim sold him, which was installed by a subcontractor.

According to the victim, Anderson said that he was “a dead man walking,” and that “your kids will be watching you take your last breath.”

Anderson admitted to threatening the victim, but only threatened to beat him up.

The victim said he was worried for his family. Anderson was sentenced to two days in jail, and must complete 40 hours of community service. He was also given 10 years of supervised probation and was fined $100.

A gross misdemeanor charge for stalking with the intent to injure was dismissed.