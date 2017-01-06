Recipes from the Past

PIZZA CASSEROLE

3 lbs. ground beef

1/2 c. chopped onion

1 jar (28 oz.) spaghetti sauce

2 jars (4/1-2 oz. each) sliced mushrooms, drained

1 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. garlic powder

1/2 tsp. oregano

Dash of pepper

1 pkg. (16 oz.) wide egg noodles, cooked and drained

2 pkgs. (3-1/2 oz. each) sliced pepperoni

2 c. (8 oz.) shredded cheddar cheese

2 c. (8 oz.) shredded mozzarella cheese

In a dutch oven, brown beef and onion over medium heat until meat is no longer pink, drain. Add spaghetti sauce, mushrooms, salt, garlic powder, oregano, and pepper, heat through. Spoon 4 cups into a 5-quart slow cooker. Top with half of the noodles, pepperoni and cheeses. Repeat layers. Cover and cook on high for 1 hour or until cheese is melted. Yield: 12 servings.

HOT DOGS ‘N’ BEANS

3 cans (two 28 oz., one 16 oz.) pork and beans

1 pkg. (1 lb.) hot dogs halved lengthwise and and cut into 1-inch pieces

1 lge. onion, chopped

1/2 c. packed brown sugar

3 Tbsp. prepared mustard

4 bacon strips, cooked and crumbled

In a slow cooker, combine all ingedients, mix well. Cover and cook on low for 7 – 8 hours. Yield: 10 servings.

CROCK-POT WHITE CHILI

2 lbs. chicken breasts, cooked and diced

2 cans (4.5 oz. each) green chilies, chopped

3 cans (15 oz.) great northern beans, drained

1 c. water

2 c. chicken broth

2 tsp. cumin

Onion flakes, optional

1/2 tsp. salt

Combine all the above ingredients in a crock-pot/slow cooker. Cook on low for 10-12 hours or on high 5-6 hours. Top with sour cream and shredded cheese before serving.

SUPPER-IN-A-DISH

1 lb. ground beef, browned and drained

1 1/2 c. sliced raw potatoes

1 c. sliced carrots

1 c. peas

1/2 c. chopped onions

1/2 c. chopped celery

1/4 c. chopped green peppers

1 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. pepper

10-3/4 oz. can cream of chicken or mushroom soup

1/4 c. milk

2/3 c. grated sharp cheese

Layer ground beef, potatoes, carrots, peas, onions, celery, green peppers, salt, and pepper in slow cooker. Combine soup and milk. Pour over layered ingredients. Sprinkle with cheese. Cover. Cook on high for 4 hours.

BEEF TIPS

2 lbs. stewing meat, cubed

2 c. sliced fresh mushrooms

10 3/4 oz can cream of mushroom soup

1 envelope dry onion soup mix

1 c. 7-Up, or other lemon-lime carbonated drink

Place meat and mushrooms in slow cooker. Combine mushroom soup, soup mix and soda. Pour over meat. Cover. Cook on low 8 hours. Serve over rice.

STEAK STROGANOFF

2 Tbsp. flour

1/2 tsp. garlic powder

1/2 tsp. pepper

1/4 tsp. paprika

1 3/4 lb. boneless beef round stea k

10 3/4 oz. can cream of mushroom soup

1/2 c. water

1 envelope dried onion soup mix

9 oz. jar sliced mushrooms, drained

1/2 c. sour cream

1 Tbsp. minced fresh parsley

Combine flour, garlic powder, pepper and paprika in slow cooker. Cut meat into 1 1/2-by-1/2-inch strips. Place in flour mixture and toss until meat is well coated. Add mushroom soup, water and soup mix. Stir until well blended. Cover. Cook on high 3 – 3 1/2 hours or low 6-7 hours. Stir in mushrooms, sour cream and parsley. Cover and cook on high 10-15 minutes, or until heated through. Serve with rice.

CASSEROLE

1 1/2 lbs. ground beef

1 onion, chopped

1 1/2 c. diced potatoes

1 1/2 c. sliced carrots

1 1/2 c. peas

1 1/2 c. macaroni, cooked

10 3/4 oz. can cream of celery soup

1/2 lb. cheddar cheese, grated

2 c. milk

1 1/2 tsp. salt

Fry beef and onion in saucepan until brown. Drain. Cook vegetables just until soft. Combine all ingredients in slow cooker. Cover. Cook on high 2 hours, or low 4-5 hours.

CHICKEN REUBEN BAKE

4 boneless, skinless chicken-breast halves

2 lb. bag sauerkraut, drained and rinsed

4 -5 slices Swiss cheese

1 1/4 c. Thousand Island salad dressing

2 Tbsp. chopped fresh parsley

Place chicken in slow cooker. Layer sauerkraut over chicken. Add cheese. Top with salad dressing. Sprinkle with parsley. Cover. Cook on low 6 – 8 hours.

HOT CHICKEN SANDWICHES

8 c. cubed cooked chicken or turkey

1 medium onion, chopped

1 c. chopped celery

2 c. mayonnaise

1 c. cubed American cheese

Buns

Combine all ingredients except buns in slow cooker. Cover. Cook on high 2 hours. Serve on buns.

TATERS N’ BEEF

2 lbs. ground beef, browned

1 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. pepper

1/4 c. chopped onions

1 c. canned tomato soup

6 potatoes, sliced

1 c. milk

Combine beef, salt, pepper, onions and soup. Place a layer of potatoes in bottom of slow cooker. Cover with a portion of the meat mixture. Repeat layers until ingredients are used. Cover. Cook on low 4-6 hours. Ad milk and cook on high 15-20 minutes.

MEATLOAF SENSATION

2 1/2 lbs. ground beef

Half of an 8 oz. jar salsa

1 pkg. dry taco seasoning, divided

1 egg, slightly beaten

1 c. bread crumbs

2 tsp. salt

12 oz. pkg. shredded Mexican-mix cheese

1/2 tsp. pepper

Combine all ingredients, except half of taco seasoning. Mix well. Shape into loaf and place in slow cooker. Sprinkle with remaining taco seasoning. Cover. Cook on low 8-10 hours.