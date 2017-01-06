Stanley charged with making terroristic threats

James Joseph Stanley, 37, Little Falls, is facing a felony terroristic threat charge.

On Dec. 24, 2016, around 6 a.m., officers from the Little Falls Police Department were dispatched to an apartment in downtown Little Falls where Stanley was allegedly screaming and yelling on a balcony.

When the officers arrived, they found Stanley on the balcony, allegedly holding something that looked like a handgun.

According to the criminal complaint, officers asked Stanley to put the gun down, but he didn’t comply.

Stanley allegedly said he was going to kill himself and was moving quickly.

According to the criminal complaint, one of the officers was able to convince Stanley to put the gun down by offering him a cigarette.

Stanley allegedly appeared impaired and said he had been using methamphetamine.

According to the criminal complaint, the object Stanley had was an airsoft replica.

If convicted, Stanley faces up to one year and a day in jail and/or a $3,000 fine.