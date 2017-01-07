Commissioners set New Year’s resolutions for the county

It’s the beginning of the year, which means the Morrison County Board of Commissioners had to approve the annual New Year’s resolutions at its first meeting of the year, Tuesday.

These include setting travel policy, the commissioners’ code of conduct and appointing citizens to various committees.

Each year the Board approves the salaries of elected officials in the county, the county attorney, auditor-treasurer, sheriff and the recorder. The officials salaries were set at:

$120,296.80 for the county attorney, up from $116, 979.20 in 2016;

$83,802.37 for the auditor-treasurer, up from $79,040.00 in 2016;

$71,635.20 for the county recorder, up from $67,558.40 in 2016; and

$106,017.60 for the sheriff, up from $100,006.40 in 2016.

The travel policy was also approved, which says the county will cover travel costs for department heads to go to events including seminars directly related to that official’s duties, Washington D.C. when it is necessary for them to lobby for legislation impacting Morrison County and meetings in adjacent states.

The Board also approved the mileage policy, set at 54 cents per mile, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) standard, for traveling to board meetings, local government meetings, training sessions and boards or committees they are appointed to as a representative of the county, among other things.

Meeting with constituents, meeting with organizations commissioners are not formally assigned to and traveling to parades or other community celebrations are among trips they do not receive mileage for.

In addition to setting how they get paid for mileage, the Board also approved its code of conduct, which County Administrator Deb Gruber said sets in writing how commissioners are supposed to behave when setting an example for the rest of the county’s staff.

“It really puts in writing that expectation of conduct and expectation of how you’re going to behave and how the rest of the organization ought to be following in your footsteps,” Gruber said.

For citizen committees, the Board approved the list. Replacements were needed for Tom Crawford and Dave Stish of the Planning Commission, their terms were up Dec. 31, 2016, and Deb Meyer of the Board of Adjustments, whose term also ended Dec. 31, 2016. These spots will be filled at a later date

The commissioners also voted to keep the per diems given to the citizen committee members at $50 per meeting.

Finally, the public meeting notice policy was approved. In addition to being posted at the government center and being published in the Morrison County Record, anyone who wishes to receive electronic notice can file a request with the county. These notices would be for the entire year.