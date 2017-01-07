Farmer mentor stresses soil health for agricultural success

For many farmers, the plant, buckthorn, has become a concern.

“Buckthorn has been in Minnesota for about 40 years, but it’s only relatively recent that it has been identified as an issue, both in agriculture and in forestry,” said Kent Solberg, livestock and grazing specialist with the Sustainable Farming Association (SFA).

Solberg provides technical and educational assistance to farmers throughout Minnesota, who are seeking to make changes and improvements to their operations. Part of what he does entails working with the Minnesota Dairy Initiative, as a specialist.

Since buckthorn is a host for soybean aphids and shades out the ability for native trees to reproduce, Solberg said he looks at various ways to help combat the spread of the plant.

One more natural way than just using mechanical ways to remove buckthorn, such as by using chain and brush saws, is to integrate goats. Livestock and Grazing Specialist Kent Solberg provides technical and educational support to farmers throughout Minnesota.

“The goats eat the buckthorn and actually like it a lot. Goats can also get into places where it may be difficult to do mechanical control, like steep hills,” he said. “Sometimes people don’t want machinery to tear up the land, so goats are a good alternative. It becomes another tool in the tool box that we can use.”

Solberg sees a trend in using a combination of mechanical and natural ways to combat buckthorn and other invasive plants.

Working with landowners in establishing soil health, Solberg said soil health is all about soil function.

“Soil function is the ability of the soil to capture water and the ability to cycle nutrients,” he said.

Solberg said a lot of Minnesota’s agricultural soils have been damaged because of excessive tillage, simple crop rotations and more.

“Some of the flooding issues we’re seeing is not so much of a runoff issue as much as a lack of infiltration in the soils,” he said. “Our soil isn’t soaking up as much water as it did before. It doesn’t act like a sponge as much anymore.”

Solberg said that a lack of infiltration in the soil can be reversed fairly simply, but often requires dedication.

Five keys to soil health is to keep the soil covered through cover cropping, to minimize the soil disturbance, increase the crop diversity, to keep living roots in the soil and to integrate livestock through rotational grazing.

“When a landowner wants to move toward soil health, there are financial and production benefits to doing that,” Solberg said. “We see it over and over again. If you implement all of those five ways in any given field, you will move that very fast.”

Solberg said one challenge producers may face is that cover crops don’t give an immediate cash return for the investment.

“It may be several years down the road that they see one and with the low commodity prices right now, it may be difficult to do that,” he said. “But one way we can recoup very quickly is by the integration of livestock.”

Solberg said one producer opted to plant a complex cover crop with 12 different annual species. With cattle grazing the area, the producer was recouping the cost because he didn’t have to feed the cattle hay during winter.

“It also gives livestock impact on the land. Not only through the manure, but also through the hoof action for a short period of time,” he said. “Even the cow saliva and the way they tug at the plant when they eat helps, because it leaves organic matter in the ground.”

Solberg lives in Verndale with his wife, Linda. Together, the two own and operate a dairy farm and milk about 20 cows.

Solberg said his interest in agriculture began in ninth grade.

“As a city kid I didn’t have access to the farm, but after we had a class introduction to agriculture, I signed up. I wanted to learn,” he said.

He eventually graduated from North Dakota State University with a master’s degree in wildlife biology.

Those who are interested in more information, may call 1 (844) 922-5573, ext. 701.