The Fussys: A gateway to a new culture for exchange students

Tom and Joanie Fussy of Royalton have no children of their own, but have been a family for 10 youngsters.

It was really by coincidence they became a host family for exchange students, Joanie said.

About 10 years ago, Tom worked with a woman, who found host families for exchange students. When one of the students was having problems with her host family, the Fussys were asked if they would take her in for five months.

“Some of the best parts about being a host family are that you get to know different cultures and what kids experience during the high school years,” Joanie said.

By being a host family with students attending Royalton High School, the Fussys have gotten to know several other families.

“Without that connection of being a host family, we wouldn’t have been able to really connect with other families in the school,” Joanie said. “We also wouldn’t have been as involved in what’s going on in the school district.”

“Being a host family has made us more active in the community,” Tom said. The Fussys have hosted many exchange students throughout the years. It has enabled the two to connect with other families through Royalton High School and be more active in the community, while allowing their exchange students to experience American culture. Pictured are (from left): Elia Bergamaschi, Tom Fussy, Giuliano Salinas-Menegat and Joanie Fussy.

Tom, who now works as a cook at the Morrison County Jail, said he likes to have more people to cook for than just himself and Joanie.

“When it’s just us, we usually just make something quick. But when we have the kids, we make a bigger meal,” he said. “Besides, when you cook for someone, you always like to see someone eat it.”

Eating is something the two exchange students the Fussys are hosting do, Tom said.

“I’ve already gained like 13 pounds since I came here,” said Giuliano Salinas-Menegat, 17, of La Paz, Bolivia. “Here it’s like the food doesn’t really fill you as much as it does back in Bolivia.”

Menegat said when he visits McDonald’s in the U.S., he can easily eat several burgers without feeling full. Yet, when he eats a burger in Bolivia, he can eat one and feel full.

“I’m not really sure why that is,” he said. “Even the taste is different.”

Menegat said that in Bolivia it is more common to buy the ingredients separately and make the meal.

“If you want food here, you can buy the meal in a can,” he said.

Another difference that Menegat has experienced when it comes to American meal traditions is that in the U.S., there is more of a focus on supper.

“In my culture, lunch is considered to be the most important meal,” he said. “First you have a salad, then soup and after that a great plate and then dessert,” Menegat said. “For supper, we usually just have a snack and then tea at 5 p.m.”

Elia Bergamaschi, 17, of Bolzano, Italy, said the food in the U.S. is similar to back home.

“There are a lot of Italian dishes here. I like it, but I also like hamburgers and junk food,” Bergamaschi said. “Tom is a really good cook, too. His pizza is almost as good as my dad’s.”

Bergamaschi said his parents, Daniele Bergamaschi and Petra Bachmann, have been very supportive of his decision to become an exchange student.

Since his dad is Italian and his mom is German, he’s been encouraged to learn several languages. Besides speaking Italian, German and English, Bergamaschi also speaks French and Spanish.

In Italy, he attends “Language School Carducci.”

“I’ve always been interested in other lifestyles, cultures and languages. My family and I have also traveled across Europe,” he said.

Bergamaschi said it was really his older sister, Lara, who gave him the idea of becoming an exchange student. She had a similar experience as Bergamaschi when she stayed with a host family in Tennessee.

Menegat said it was after he spoke to his brother’s friends, who were exchange students from Europe and the U.S. about their experiences, that he wanted to study in another country.

“It opens your mind. At home, your parents give you everything. Here in the U.S. you have to work for it yourself,” he said. “You learn how to make it good for yourself in life. Coming here was also a way to prepare for my future.”

Menegat arrived at the Fussys’ Aug. 28, 2016 — slightly earlier than Bergamaschi, who came Sept. 9, 2016.

Joanie said that since both she and Tom work, they usually try to arrange to host two students at a time. That way the students have each other when they are home alone.

Both Menegat and Bergamaschi used the exchange program that “Nacel Open Door” of St. Paul offers. One of the things they like about the exchange program is that program staff checks in with the boys periodically to ensure they’re doing well.

When they enrolled in the program, both had the option to attend a school in a bigger or smaller city.

“They recommended a smaller city, because you get a greater experience,” Bergamaschi said.

Both Menegat and Bergamaschi are happy they chose a smaller city. While attending Royalton High School, they’ve made many friends.

“The teachers are always there for you if you need some help. Even the other students,” Menegat said. “Even though it may not be a big school, it makes you feel like it’s a bigger school because of the great people. Not in the physical sense, but because of their character.”

The exchange program requires participating students to study American history, English, mathematics and science. While mathematics remains relatively the same around the globe, English can be a challenge at times, Bergamaschi said.

The school structure differs from what the exchange students are accustomed to. Instead of the students going to the different classrooms depending on the subject, it is not unusual in both Italy and Bolivia for the teachers to go to the students.

In Bolivia, students study 13 subjects for the school year, so studying only seven is also a new experience for Menegat. Even getting the opportunity to choose most of their own classes besides the subjects Nacel Open Door requires is also new.

One of Menegat’s passions is playing soccer. Since soccer wasn’t offered at the school, he ventured into the world of American Football.

“Someone encouraged him to try being a kicker,” Joanie said. “It didn’t take long before he was their star kicker. The coach was really impressed with his kick.”

New to the game, Menegat said the biggest surprise was being tackled.

“One time I was just running after I kicked and got tackled sideways. I wondered what happened, because no one had told me about that part,” he said.

Looking to the future, Bergamaschi believes he’ll continue to study languages at a university in Italy and may return to the U.S. at some point as part of his studies.

Menegat is set on returning. Since many in his family are doctors and dentists, he wants to attend an American university to become a dentist.

Menegat will return to Bolivia, Feb. 4. His parents, Juan Carlos Salinas-Capata and Rubiarmar Jemelai-Menegat will visit the Fussys shortly before they pick him up.

Bergamaschi will return to Italy, June 9.

Even though the Fussys remain in contact with the exchange students they’ve hosted through Skype and Facebook, saying goodbye is the hardest.

“We just try not to go there before,” Joanie said.