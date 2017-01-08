County to work with Pierz on trail and street projects

The city of Pierz is looking to add a trail to the city between Centennial Drive and Kamnic Street. To do this, the city is looking for federal alternative transportation funds and the Morrison County Board of Commissioners agreed to have the county be the go-between.

“In order for them to be able apply for that, the county has to agree to sponsor them, because the funding would come through the county,” County Engineer Steve Backowski told the commissioners at the Board’s Dec. 30, 2016, meeting.

He said this is because small cities are unable to have these federal funds go directly to them.

While most of the cost would be covered by the federal funding, Backowski said the county would cover the contract administration cost.

Backowski said this would be a few hours of work for county staff to process payments, costing at most $500.

This project is connected to another agreement approved by the commissioners, Dec. 30, 2016.

The Board also agreed to a plan to improve Third Avenue in Pierz, also known as County State Aid Highways 39 and 43, between Centennial Drive and Kamnic Street.

Currently, Backowski said the city is having to deal with issues like freeze-ups in its water lines under the street.

The agreement is between Pierz, Morrison County and the Rich Prairie Sewer and Water District (RPSWD).

The plan is to rebuild and expand the street with new sidewalks and the trail, and replace and improve the sewer and water system.

According to the agreement, the cost for the sewer and water replacement will be mostly covered by the RPSWD, with the exception of fire hydrants, which will be covered by the city.

Pre-engineering and construction costs for the street repair will be handled by the county, while the city will pay for the pre-engineering and construction of the street improvements.

The agreement says the county will pay the contractor, before being reimbursed by the RPSWD and the city for their shares of the cost.

Former commissioner, Kevin Maurer, said the district had done a good job adding environmentally features like retention ponds preventing runoff into the Skunk River into the plan.

Maurer said the trail project was a great opportunity to work with Pierz to encourage residents to walk and bike.

“These partnerships with small cities are very important,” Maurer said.

The county budgeted at most $1 million for the project in its 2017 project list.

Backowski said once the project begins and plans are developed there will be a closer estimate of the actual cost.