Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals will be received by the Architect on behalf of Owner for:

PROJECT: PROPOSED PINE GROVE MANOR APARTMENT RENOVATIONS HOUSING & REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY OF LITTLE FALLS

901 SOUTHWEST 1ST AVENUE

LITTLE FALLS, MINNESOTA

January, 2017

BIDS CLOSE: Tuesday, January 31, 2017, at 2:00 pm (local time)

LOCATION: Pine Grove Manor Apartments

901 Southwest 1st Avenue

Little Falls, Minnesota 56345

TYPE OF BIDS: Single Prime Lump Sum General Construction Bid

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Project consists of renovating 2 existing apartments in accordance with project documents dated January 2017 prepared by:

Widseth Smith Nolting

& Associates, Inc.

2850 24th Avenue S, Suite 201

P.O. Box 14546

Grand Forks, North Dakota

58208-4546

Phone: (701) 795-1975

Fax: (701) 795-1978

Project Architects and Engineers

PROPOSALS: Prepared in strict accordance with the Instructions to Bidders. Each bidder shall submit a marked envelope, sealed and containing the following:

1) Executed Bid Proposal;

2) Executed HUD Documents;

3) Executed Bid Guarantee.

Bids will be opened publicly, immediately after time for receiving bids. Bids may not be withdrawn within thirty (30) days after the scheduled closing time for receiving bids.

The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any irregularities in bids or the bid process.

BIDDING AND CONTRACT DOCUMENTS: Digital bidding/contract documents may be obtained and are available at www.questcdn.com. You may download the digital plan documents for $20.00 by inputting Quest project #4764736 on the websites Project Search page. Contact QuestCDN.com at (952)233-1632 or [email protected] for assistance and/or your options, rights and responsibilities relative to registration, downloading, working with this digital project information, addenda, and bid tabulation. Hard copy may be obtained from the A/E for a non-refundable fee of $50. Contact: [email protected]

A Pre-Bid observation will be held Tuesday, January 17, 2017, at 1:00 p.m. All potential bidders are encouraged to attend.

HRA of Little Falls

Contracting Officer

Dated January 4, 2017

PUBLISH: January 8, 15, 22, 2017

(639668)