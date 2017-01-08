Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Little Falls HRA Pine Grove Manor (hereafter also referred to as Owner) will receive sealed proposals for removal of asbestos for Apartments W18 and W22 at the Little Falls HRA (LFHRA) Pine Grove Manor located at 901 SW 1st Avenue, Little Falls, MN 56345 until 3:00 PM. CDT, January 24, 2017 in the Office of Angie Rangel. All bids will be publicly opened and read aloud at that time. Bids will be considered by LFHRA-Pine Grove Manor on or before February 10, 2017.

A bid walk is scheduled for January 17, 2017 at Noon. The Bidding documents and abatement specification may be examined at the office of LEGEND Technical Services, Inc. 1126 Westrac Drive, Fargo, ND 58103 (701-271-6779) [email protected] (hereafter referred to as Designer). Bidders may obtain copies of said documents from LEGEND Technical or at LFHRA Pine Grove Manor during the bid walk.

The project consists of removing approximately: 730 square feet of 9 floor tile and mastic, 96 square feet of gypsum wallboard and taping/joint compound, and 2 undercoated sinks. The asbestos is in two apartments.

Bidders may withdraw their bids at any time prior to the time specified for opening. Negligence on the part of the Bidder in preparing their proposal confers no right for the withdrawal of the bid after it has been opened. After bids are opened, no bid can be withdrawn without the consent of the Owner.

Proposal shall be made on the Bid Form provided by the Designer and shall be received in a sealed envelope along with the bidder qualifications and shall be plainly marked BIDS FOR ASBESTOS REMOVAL OF APARTMENTS W18 & W22 AT THE LFHRA PINE GROVE MANOR. Bids submitted by email must have a cover letter stating BIDS FOR ASBESTOS REMOVAL OF APARTMENTS W18 & W22 AT THE LFHRA PINE GROVE MANOR

The Owner reserves the right to waive any irregularities and to reject any or all proposals or award upon such basis as they may deem to be in the Owners best interest.

No Bidder may withdraw his proposal within sixty (60) days after the date of the opening thereof.

Published by the authority of:

Little Falls HRA Pine Grove Manor

Angie Rangel

Executive Director

PUBLISH: January 8, 15, 22, 2017

(639676)