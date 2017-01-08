Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – DOCUMENT 00 11 13

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

2017 Pavement

Maintenance Fog Seal

City of Little Falls, Minnesota

Notice is hereby given that sealed Bids will be received by the City Administrator until 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at City Hall located at 100 7th Avenue NE, PO Box 244, Little Falls, MN 56345, at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud, for the furnishing of all labor and material for the construction of 2017 Pavement Maintenance Fog Seal. Major quantities for the Work include:

665 SQ YD

Bituminous Patch (3.5)

115.3 ROAD STA

Crack Sealing

4,756 GALLON

Bituminous Material For Fog Seal

800 EACH

Raised Pavement Marker

Temporary

4,998 LIN FT

4 Solid Line White-Paint

Bids shall be on the form provided for that purpose and according to the Bidding Requirements prepared by the City of Little Falls dated December 28, 2016.

The Bidding Documents may be seen at the City of Little Falls City Hall.

Digital image copies of the Bidding Documents are available at http://www.sehinc.com for a fee of $30. These documents may be downloaded by selecting this project from the PROJECT BID INFORMATION link and by entering eBidDocTM Number 4773124 on the SEARCH PROJECTS page. For assistance and free membership registration, contact QuestCDN at 952.233.1632 or [email protected]

Paper copies of the Bidding Documents may be obtained from Docunet Corp. located at 2435 Xenium Lane North, Plymouth, MN 55441 (763.475.9600) for a fee of $70.

Bids will only be accepted from contractors who purchase Bidding Documents as noted above. No refunds will be provided.

Bid security in the amount of 5 percent of the Bid must accompany each Bid in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders.

A Contractor responding to these Bidding Documents must submit to the City a signed statement under oath by an owner or officer verifying compliance with each of the minimum criteria in Minnesota Statutes, section 16C.285, subdivision 3.

Bids shall be directed to the City Administrator, securely sealed and endorsed upon the outside wrapper, BID FOR 2017 PAVEMENT MAINTENANCE FOG SEAL, LITTLE FALLS, MN.

The City reserves the right to reject any and all Bids, to waive irregularities and informalities therein and to award the Contract in the best interests of the City.

Jon Radermarcher

City Administrator

Little Falls, MN

PUBLISH: January 8; January 22, 2016 (641096)