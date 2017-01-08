Agendas – Notice

School Board Meeting

ISD #482 Little Falls, MN

January 9, 2017

Business Meeting 5:00 PM

(County Commissioners Board Room) Morrison County Government Center

213 Southeast First Ave.,

Little Falls, MN

Business Meeting – 5:00 PM

1. Call to Order

2. Pledge of Allegiance

3. Administration of Oath of Office to Cathy Adamek, Julie LeMieur, Jay Spillum

4. Approval of Agenda

5. Presentation

6. Reorganization Items

6. 1. Election of Officers

6. 2. Establishment of Board Member Remuneration

6. 3. Board Member Committee and Other Assignments

7. Public Comments

8. Consent Agenda

8. 1. Approval of Prior Meeting Minutes

8. 2. Approval of Financial Transactions

8. 3. Designation of Depositories

8. 4. Authorization to Invest Excess District Funds

8. 5. Authorization for Use of Board Chairpersons/ Treasurers Facsimile Signature as Necessary to Transact District Business

8. 6. Designation of Legal Counsel

8. 7. Designation of Official Newspaper

8. 8. Authorization of Payment of District Obligations in Advance of Board Approval

8. 9. Authorization for the Administration to Execute Certain Agreements on the Districts Behalf

9. Resolution for Acceptance of Gifts

10. Reports from Board Members

11. Superintendents Report

12. Old or Unfinished Business

12. 1. EMLF Seniority List

13. New Business

13. 1. Resolution Authorizing the Superintendent to Identify and Recommend the Elimination or Reduction of, and/or Modification to, District Services, Staff, Positions, Programs, Offerings and Other Areas for the 2017-18 School Year, As Needed

13. 2. Additional Signatory for Pine Country Bank, if Needed

13. 3. Health Insurance RFP Authorization

13. 4. Schedule Work Session

13. 5. 2017-18 Budget Assumptions

13. 6. 2017-18 Enrollment Projections

14. Adjournment

PUBLISH: January 8, 2017

(641140)