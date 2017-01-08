Commissioners set New Year’s resolutions for the county

Police Officer Jeremy Doroff came to the Little Falls City Council, Tuesday, looking to get approval for a year-long leave of absence as he starts a new job.

The Council, however, decided to deny his request. The Council said it planned to change the hiring policy to make it easier to come back if he wanted.

In two cases in the past, the Council approved granting a leave of absence to police officers who took jobs elsewhere.

If the jobs didn’t work out for those officers within a year, for whatever reasons, they were able to come back to Little Falls.

Doroff said he was looking for this option in case a relative in Little Falls gets sick to the point of requiring him to move back, or if the police force he’s going to gets rid of him during his probation period, though he said he didn’t think that would happen as he is confident in his work.

Councilman Jeremy Hanfler said this request seemed backward, given that the Council had accepted Doroff’s resignation, and hired his replacement, at the Dec. 19, 2016, meeting.

Doroff said he had wanted to request the leave of absence first, but the issue was not resolved before he had to resign to get his new job.

He said after the city staff denied his request for a leave of absence, he took the issue to the Police Department’s union.

City Administrator Jon Radermacher said he had spoken with other communities on whether or not they have this policy. The response was a resounding “No,” he said.

“I got pretty significant feedback in all of this, and in every instance they said this is something they do not do. They highly discourage recommending this be done,” Radermacher said.

Police Chief Greg Schirmers said Doroff had been an excellent officer, but he was also against the idea, due to the negative effect it could have on recruitment.

“How could we recruit another employee from a full-time agency to this agency under those circumstances? It wouldn’t be possible,” Schirmers said. “I think it would cripple the recruiting effort for our department.”

Doroff said this had been the policy in the past, and he had been one of the officers who had to wait a year for their full-time position to be cemented.

Zylka said he was torn on this issue because of the good work Doroff has done.

Zylka said if the city’s hiring list policy, which narrows down who is eligible for being considered for a job at the city, was changed, Doroff could be rehired to fill the next available position. Right now, Doroff would be at the bottom of the list, or not on it at all.

“That would be a concern to me that he wouldn’t have an opportunity or a chance, even though he had served well for us in the past,” Zylka said.

Hanfler questioned whether or not the Council should get rid of the list entirely.

Councilman Frank Gosiak said he wanted to see a way for Doroff to fill a full-time position if he came back within a year, but said he couldn’t see sending his replacement back to part-time.

“I couldn’t see bumping the other guy back down,” Gosiak said.

In the end, the Council voted unanimously to deny Doroff’s request.

They did, however, agree to bring forward measures on policy changes for the hiring list.