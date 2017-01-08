County – MORRISON COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

SUMMARY OF MINUTES FOR DECEMBER 20, 2016

The meeting was held in the County Board Room, Government Center, Little Falls MN, and was called to order at 9:00 a.m. by Chairman Winscher.

Members present: Commissioners Randy Winscher, Duane Johnson, Mike Wilson, Jeff Jelinski, and Kevin Maurer.

Staff present: Deb Gruber, Tabitha Maher, Deb Lowe, Fran Dosh, Kathy Marshik, Nicole Kern, Brad Vold, Penny Pesta, Brian Middendorf, Glen Erickson, Jason McDonald, Amy Herold, Kurt Kapsner, John Erdrich, Theresa Sweeney, Amy Kowalzek, Steve Messerschmidt, Melanie Erickson, Beth Berlin, and Steve Backowski.

Others present: Tyler Jensen, Mark Slupe, Mike LeMieur, Kathy Lange, Ann March, Rachael Buckallew, Rhonda Buckallew, Dave Drown, Steve Johnson, Pete Filipi, Carol Anderson, Becky Jansen, and Jeff Meyer.

A motion was made by Commissioner Maurer, seconded by Commissioner Johnson and carried unanimously to approve the Morrison County Board of Commissioner Minutes for December 8, 2016.

A motion was made by Commissioner Jelinski, seconded by Commissioner Wilson and carried unanimously to adopt the agenda as presented.

A motion was made by Commissioner Maurer, seconded by Commissioner Jelinski to adopt Resolution#2016-103 giving preliminary approval for the issuance of the Countys General Obligation Capital Improvement Plan Bonds and adopting a Capital Improvement Plan therefor. The motion carried 4-1 on a roll call vote with Commissioner Johnson voting nay.

A motion was made by Commissioner Johnson, seconded by Commissioner Winscher and carried unanimously to appoint Linda Mueller, District 3 and Liz Schaefer, District 5 as members to the Morrison County Public Health Advisory Committee.

A motion was made by Commissioner Jelinski, seconded by Commissioner Johnson and carried unanimously to approve the Resolution Approving a State of Minnesota Department of Transportation Limited Use Permit for a nighttime two-way trail through the East right of way of a portion of Trunk Highway 10 in Scandia Valley and Motley Townships.

A motion was made by Commissioner Wilson, seconded by Commissioner Winscher and carried unanimously to approve the write off delinquent mobile home taxes, penalties, interest, and fees that are more than 10 years old.

A motion was made by Commissioner Maurer, seconded by Commissioner Johnson and carried unanimously to appoint Rob Ronning from Pine Country Bank to another 3-year term on the Morrison County Rural Development Finance Authority Board.

A motion was made by Commissioner Maurer, seconded by Commissioner Wilson and carried unanimously to approve the new Meals and Travel Expense Reimbursement Policy effective January 1, 2017.

A motion was made by Commissioner Maurer and seconded by Commissioner Johnson to approve the Commissioners Expense Reports as presented. Motion carried on a roll call vote with all Commissioners voting aye.

A motion was made by Commissioner Maurer, seconded by Commissioner Wilson to approve the 2017 Levy for Morrison County as follows. Motion carried on a roll call vote with all Commissioners voting aye.

A motion was made by Commissioner Maurer, seconded by Commissioner Jelinski to approve the 2017 Budget for Morrison County as follows. Motion carried on a roll call vote with all Commissioners voting aye.

A motion was made by Commissioner Johnson, seconded by Commissioner Maurer to approve the final 2017 Levy/Budget for the Morrison County Housing and Redevelopment Authority (HRA) at $32,500. Motion carried on a roll call vote with all Commissioners voting aye.

A motion was made by Commissioner Jelinski, seconded by Commissioner Wilson to approve the 2017 fee schedule. Motion carried on a roll call vote with all Commissioners voting aye.

A motion was made by Commissioner Jelinski, seconded by Commissioner Winscher to approve Resolution #2016-105, to set the Commissioners Salaries for 2017 at $31,928.00. The motion failed 3-2 with Commissioner Maurer, Commissioner Johnson, and Commissioner Winscher voting nay.

A motion was made by Commissioner Johnson, seconded by Commissioner Wilson and carried 4-1 to approve keeping the Commissioners Salaries at $31,304.00 for 2017 with Commissioner Jelinski voting nay.

A motion was made by Commissioner Johnson, seconded by Commissioner Wilson and carried unanimously to approve the 2017 Board Meeting and Planning Session dates as presented.

A motion was made by Commissioner Johnson, seconded by Commissioner Wilson and carried unanimously to appoint Jean Popp as the Morrison County Assessor in the role of the Assessment Coordinator in Land Services for the term 1-1-2017 to 12-31-2020 according to M.S. 273.061.

A motion was made by Commissioner Jelinski, seconded by Commissioner Maurer and carried unanimously to approve out-of-state travel for the NPELRA Conference for April 2017 for Deb Gruber and Beth Hamlin.

A motion was made by Commissioner Johnson, seconded by Commissioner Maurer and carried unanimously to consider the approval of the attached Closed Executive Session Resolution#2016-106, Morrison County vs. Richard C. Nash, Adjutant General, and the Minnesota National Guard.

A motion was made by Commissioner Wilson, seconded by Commissioner Johnson and carried unanimously to adjourn the meeting at 12:03 p.m.

THIS IS A SUMMARY OF MINUTES, THE FULL VERSION CAN BE FOUND IN THE COUNTY ADMINISTRATORS OFFICE UPON REQUEST.

PUBLISH: January 8, 2017 (640619)