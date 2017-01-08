County – MORRISON COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

SUMMARY OF MINUTES FOR DECEMBER 30, 2016

The meeting was held in the County Board Room, Government Center, Little Falls MN, and was called to order at 9:00 a.m. by Chairman Winscher.

Members present: Commissioners Randy Winscher, Duane Johnson, Mike Wilson, Jeff Jelinski, and Kevin Maurer.

Staff present: Deb Gruber, Tabitha Maher, Deb Lowe, Brian Middendorf, Glen Erickson, Steve Messerschmidt, Chuck Parins, Beth Hamlin, Michelle Warnberg, Jean Popp and Steve Backowski.

Others present: Tyler Jensen, Mark Slupe, Judith Swenson, Tom Wenzel.

A motion was made by Commissioner Maurer, seconded by Commissioner Johnson and carried unanimously to approve the Morrison County Board of Commissioner Minutes for December 20, 2016.

A motion was made by Commissioner Jelinski, seconded by Commissioner Wilson and carried unanimously to adopt the agenda as presented.

A motion was made by Commissioner Maurer, seconded by Commissioner Johnson and carried unanimously to authorize Resolution#2016-107 for the County to enter the Bonnie Lou E. Meacham to remove unauthorized deposits of accumulated Solid Waste at the landowners expense.

A motion was made by Commissioner Jelinski, seconded by Commissioner Johnson and carried unanimously to approve the Abstract of Establishment licenses as attached for the 2017 Food, Beverage and Lodging establishments in Morrison County.

A motion was made by Commissioner Johnson, seconded by Commissioner Maurer and carried unanimously to approve the following 2017 Annual Establishment Licenses contingent upon payment in full of 2016 Real Estate Taxes:

Dist. 1

Innsbrook Motel, Randall, $235.00

Motley Motel, Motley, $285.00

Wester Liquors dba Anglers Corner, Cushing, $687.00

Dist. 2

Big Adventures Child Care Center, Little Falls, $271.00

Little Fiesta, Little Falls, $620.00

Dist.3

Scotties Log Bar, Royalton, $620.00

Dist. 4

Sevs Food & Liquor, Buckman, $778.00

Dist. 5

Jordies Trail Side Cafe & Catering, Bowlus, $469.00

Polish Palace, Little Falls, $687.00

Time Out Bar & Grill, Upsala, $620.00

A motion was made by Commissioner Jelinski, seconded by Commissioner Johnson and carried unanimously to approve 2017 New Owner Establishment Licenses:

Dist. 2

Super 8, Little Falls, $736.00

Pinky Patel Owner

Dist. 3

Herbies Bar, LLC, Little Falls,

$687.00

Jason Gorka Owner

Dist. 4

Patricks Bar & Grill, Pierz $620.00

Andrew Maher Owner

Skibas Bar and Grill, Lastrup $489.00

Crystal Skiba Owner (formerly Herolds Bar)

A motion was made by Commissioner Johnson, seconded by Commissioner Maurer and carried unanimously to approve 2017 New Owner Establishment Licenses:

Dist. 3

Papa Murphys Pizza Little Falls $271.00

Great Northern Holding / James Ravnikar Owner

A motion was made by Commissioner Johnson, seconded by Commissioner Wilson and carried unanimously to approve the Board Chair, Auditor-Treasurer and County Administrator sign the State Auditor engagement letters for the year ending 12/31/16 for Morrison County and the Morrison County RDFA.

A motion was made by Commissioner Maurer, seconded by Commissioner Johnson and carried unanimously to approve the new form and Procedures for Handling Counterfeit Money throughout the County.

A motion was made by Commissioner Jelinski, seconded by Commissioner Wilson and carried unanimously to approve Morrison County Procurement Policy for Federal Grants.

A motion was made by Commissioner Johnson, seconded by Commissioner Maurer and carried unanimously to approve 2016 Assigned, Restricted & Committed Fund Balances per GASB 54 requirements.

A motion was made by Commissioner Johnson and seconded by Commissioner Maurer to approve the Commissioners Expense Reports as presented. Motion carried on a roll call vote with all Commissioners voting aye.

A motion was made by Commissioner Maurer, seconded by Commissioner Johnson and carried unanimously to approve the attached Abstract of Tax Abatements dated December 30, 2016.

A motion was made by Commissioner Wilson, seconded by Commissioner Johnson and carried unanimously to authorize signing the Resolution#2016-108 Agreement with Pierz and Rich Prairie SWD for street and utility improvement project.

A motion was made by Commissioner Wilson, seconded by Commissioner Maurer and carried unanimously to authorize signing the Resolution#2016-109 Agreement with Pierz for Pierz Loop Trail project.

A motion was made by Commissioner Maurer, seconded by Commissioner Wilson and to approve Resolution#2016-110 with no increase from 2016, the solid waste (SW) tipping fee and service fee for 2017 at Morrison County (MC) Solid Waste Management Facility (SWMF). Motion carried on a roll call vote with all Commissioners voting aye.

A motion was made by Commissioner Johnson, seconded by Commissioner Maurer and carried unanimously to authorize the renewal of Licenses for Solid Waste Haulers, Recycling Haulers, and for Facility operations contingent upon verification of payment in full of 2016 real estate taxes and payment of required fees.

A motion was made by Commissioner Maurer, seconded by Commissioner Johnson and carried unanimously to authorize the Engineering Technician Sr. position conforming to the attached job description along with placing the position rating at a grade 28 following the recommendation of PEHRC.

A motion was made by Commissioner Wilson, seconded by Commissioner Jelinski and carried unanimously to approve starting the new Office Support Supervisor at step 5 of the Countys compensation scale.

A motion was made by Commissioner Jelinski, seconded by Commissioner Johnson and carried unanimously to appoint EMS Advisory Committee member, Martha Healy, and EMS Advisory Committee Alternate member, Betsy Lundquist, for a two year terms from 2017-2018.

A motion was made by Commissioner Winscher, seconded by Commissioner Johnson and carried unanimously to adjourn the meeting at 9:55 a.m.

THIS IS A SUMMARY OF MINUTES, THE FULL VERSION CAN BE FOUND IN THE COUNTY ADMINISTRATORS OFFICE UPON REQUEST.

PUBLISH: January 8, 2017 (641280)