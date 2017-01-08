Doris L. Kazeck,

age 98, of Elk River, died Jan. 1, 2017, at Guardian Angels Care Center in Elk River.

Doris was born May 28, 1918, in Superior, Wis., to the late Chester and Lula (Yates) Carpenter. In 1928, the family moved to Little Falls. Doris attended grade school in Little Falls and graduated from Little Falls High School in 1936. She attended the St. Cloud State Teachers College and taught in elementary school in Morrison County. On May 29, 1941, she was united in marriage to Elvir A. Kazeck at Zion Lutheran Church in Little Falls.

She is survived by son, Dale A. Kazeck of Big Lake; daughters, Ruth (Wayne) Traaseth of Elk River and Jean Legge of Memphis, Tenn.; daughter-in-law, Doris Kazeck of Laguna Woods, Calif.; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; brother, Don (Donna) Carpenter of Ohio; several foster children, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Elvir; son, Lloyd C.; daughter-in-law, Rebecca Kazeck; sister, Verna M. Colbeck.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 1506 Main Street N.W., Elk River with visitation 1 hour prior to service. Interment Randall Cemetery, Randall.