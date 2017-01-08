Homelessness: A chilling reality in rural areas

(This is the first article of a series on homelessness in Morrison County. Next: What help is available in Morrison County for the homeless?)

When temperatures are hitting the lower end of the thermometer, it’s easy to make the assumption that homelessness is not a concern in Morrison County. Homeless people are not found too often in the streets, said Rose Surma, executive director of Oasis Central Minnesota — an organization that addresses food and housing issues in Morrison County.

“Homelessness in a rural area looks different than from what you’ll find in metropolitan areas,” said Greg Spofford, who with his wife, Vicki, were instrumental in founding Oasis Central Minnesota in 1988.

Surma said the reality of homelessness is that it can affect anybody.

“Most people are one or two paychecks away from being homeless,” she said. When homeless people are not easily observed in the streets, it may be assumed homelessness is not a concern, especially in rural areas. The reality is that homelessness carries many faces and affects a community as a whole.

When people think about homeless people, Surma said they often get the image of a single individual sitting on a street corner or sleeping on a bench. During the warmer months of the year, it isn’t unusual to find people who are homeless, overnight in city parks, such as Maple Island Park in Little Falls or in other public places.

“I have also seen people sleeping in their vehicles, campers or tents. Several have had to sleep outdoors without any shelter,” she said.

Many of the challenges homeless people in Morrison County face are finding heated locations in the winter months, using bathrooms and showers, the ability to do laundry and being able to keep and cook food, Surma said. The fact that there is no overnight camping location in Little Falls presents an obstacle.

In September 2015, Oasis began to track how many homeless individuals and families, staff had seen in their office. Using Minnesota’s definition for homeless, which is defined as “a household lacking a fixed, adequate nighttime residence,” Oasis helped over 200 homeless individuals from September 2015 to September 2016.

The state’s definition of homelessness also includes those who are staying with friends or family for a night or longer. One client Surma worked with was able to finally find housing after 11 months, she said.

Many in Morrison County end up living with friends, relatives or acquaintances. Some move from place to place, otherwise referred to as “couch hopping,” Surma said.

“If you find yourself in this situation, you are extremely vulnerable and may end up because of desperation, doubled in a housing situation that is not safe,” she said. “This could include situations of violence, drug use in the home, sexual assault or other types of victimization.”

Surma said there is a wide range of factors that can contribute to someone becoming homeless. Some include domestic violence, alcohol or drug dependency, mental health, disability, criminal background, medical emergencies and other forms of crisis.

“Each situation and individual is unique. I have worked with a range of people, ages zero to 65. Some are working, some are not. Some are parents and grandparents and some are without any family,” she said.

“A lot of times, they need a house and a roof over their head, but we need a long-term solution,” Greg Spofford said.

Spofford said that many times people become homeless as a result of being mentally ill. Instead of paying the rent, some may use the money to pay off creditors who are adamant about being paid. Sometimes there’s just a catch 22, he said.

“They may have car payments. If they lose their car, they can’t go to work. If they can’t get to work, they lose their job,” he said.

Spofford said that there are many veterans across the United States who suffer from post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Eventually the PTSD can have such a toll on the individual, that through a set of circumstances may cause he or she to become homeless.

Surma believes that wherever the number of homeless people are less documented, there will also be fewer services provided. This happens more in rural areas than in large metropolitan areas.

Another dark side of homelessness is the stigma that often follows the homeless individual.

“People may think they did something wrong; that they deserve to be homeless, that they are not working hard enough,” Spofford said. “Yet people forget that sometimes things just happen.”

Spofford said it is common that people who are homeless lose self esteem and sense of self worth. In one sense, they lose their identity since they don’t have the feeling of belonging anywhere.

“It’s a downward spiral in the thinking. Many may view themselves as worthless because they don’t have a roof over their head,” he said.

Spofford compares the feeling of homelessness to when someone find themselves unemployed.

“Then just magnify that feeling twice or thrice,” he said.

Sometimes the stigma is also associated if an individual is disabled in some form, Spofford said. Sometimes it doesn’t have to be physical, but can also be emotional or psychological.

Sometimes a family’s homelessness goes unreported because parents fear their children will be removed from their care.

“We see more of children being separated from their parents. Sometimes they are sent to live with relatives. Other times they are simply taken from their family,” Spofford said. “About 40 to 50 percent of the homeless involve children.”

“Some will not seek help because of their fear of being reported. As a result, hunger can enter in,” Surma said.

Sometimes people view the issue of homelessness as a concern for the local Social Services, but don’t often realize the Social Services can only do so much, Surma said.

“Homelessness is not just a social concern. It’s a community concern, because these people are our family, our neighbors and our friends,” she said.