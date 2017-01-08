Madeline Wright named LFCHS Girl of the Month

Madeline Wright

Little Falls Community High School announced Madeline Wright was chosen as the December 2016 girl of the month. She is the daughter of Jim and Alice Wright.

Wright has participated in the one-act play, spring musical, fall play, Book Club, Art Club and Drama Club, where she served as secretary. Wright was a founding member of the Book Club, along with being the librarian for two years.

Girls tennis was an activity Wright enjoyed for four years, as well as Target and choir. Wright’s ensemble group has been successful at their contests. She was the secretary of choir for one year. Wright also participated on the Knowledge Bowl team along with the We Care Team. She is a member of the National Honor Society.

“For the past four years, Madeline Wright has been an outstanding member of the one-act play competition team. Her ability to inspire and encourage all members of the team is remarkable, and her talents make her an asset. What is truly admirable about Madeline is that she is humble, a trait that makes her not only a pleasure to work with on the stage but also in the classroom,” said Anjanette Kraus, English teacher and one-act play director. “Although Madeline is a gifted writer, she continues to excel in that subject. She exemplifies a model student by taking pride in her work and accepting feedback. It has been a privilege to work with Madeline, and I wish her much success.”

Deb Yliniemi-Ahlin, girls tennis coach and science teacher, said Wright sets an outstanding example for courtesy among her peers and adults.

“She is a quiet leader, both in and out of the classroom. I have been given the opportunity of interacting with Madeline on a daily basis for four years in the classroom as her adviser and on the tennis court as her coach. She reminds us that citizenship consists in the ability to be a humble leader and to be genuine,” said Yliniemi-Ahlin.

“Madeline is determined, polite and gracious to adults and students. Her friends truly appreciate her loyalty, her even kee and kindness. She is always willing to work with anyone in class, accepting and welcoming any student in her group. She clearly embraces learning as a way of life, not simply a process that occurs in school. In addition to these life-enhancing qualities, she is classy, well spoken and mature,” Yliniemi-Ahlin said.

Wright is also involved in the community and church. She plays with the St. Francis Community Orchestra, teaches in the Tri-parish Catholic Vacation Bible School and lectors at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.

Outside of school, Wright enjoys singing, acting, playing violin, playing tennis and reading.

After high school graduation, Wright plans to attend North Dakota State University to major in education.