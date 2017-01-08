Mortgage Foreclosure – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

16-105301
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: May 15, 2006
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $108,150.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Greg C Willenbring, a single person and Becky L Matthies, a single person
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
MIN#: 100053030009431686
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE: Aegis Wholesale Corporation
SERVICER: Nationstar Mortgage LLC
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed May 16, 2006, Morrison County Recorder, as Document Number 466779
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Nationstar Mortgage LLC
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
The South Fifty-seven (57) feet of Lot Three (3) in Block Five (5) of the Original Townsite of Upsala, less the East One Hundred Five (105) feet thereof
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 325 South Main Street, Upsala, MN 56384
PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 47.0208.000
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Morrison
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $96,218.37
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: February 28, 2017, 10:00 am
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriffs Main Office, 213 SE 1st Avenue, Little Falls, MN 56345
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 6 months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on August 28, 2017, or the next business day if August 28, 2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5 UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
Dated: December 30, 2016
Nationstar Mortgage LLC
Assignee of Mortgagee
SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP
BY _________
Lawrence P. Zielke – 152559
Diane F. Mach – 273788
Melissa L. B. Porter – 0337778
Randolph W. Dawdy – 2160X
Gary J. Evers – 0134764
Tracy J. Halliday – 034610X
Attorneys for Mortgagee
12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200
Burnsville, MN 55337
(952) 831-4060
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR
