Ordinances – ORDINANCE RELATING TO

THE KEEPING OF POULTRY

WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF THE CITY OF RANDALL

1) No person shall keep, maintain, sell or harbor within the City a female chicken in any dwelling or on the same lot of ten (10) acres in area or less, or premises with a dwelling or other premises within the City without a permit.

2) No person shall keep, maintain, sell or harbor within the City any male chicken (rooster) in any dwelling or on the same lot of ten (10) acres in area or less, or premises with a dwelling or other premises within the City without a permit.

3) Any person keeping a prohibited animal identified above may have it seized immediately by the City.

4) This section does not apply to poultry which is temporarily brought into the City for the purposes of participating in any circus or show, nor does it apply to any public zoo, or persons temporarily keeping animals for a public zoo as volunteers, docents or otherwise, nor to any bona fide research institution or veterinary hospital, or poultry being transported through the City.

5) Any person desiring a permit required under the provisions of section 1 above shall make written application therefore to the City upon a form prescribed by and containing such information as required by the City, accompanied by a fee as set by resolution. Among other things the application shall contain the following information:

a) A description of the real property upon which it is desired to keep the poultry;

b) A description of the type and number of poultry to be maintained on the premises;

c) A statement that the applicant/permitee will at all times keep the animals in accordance with all the conditions prescribed by the City, or modification thereof, and that failure to obey such conditions will constitute a violation of the provisions of this ordinance and grounds for cancellation of the permit.

5) For all permits issued hereunder the fee shall be established by resolution. The term of the permit shall be one (1) year from the date of issuance, and the permit may be renewed from year to year with payment of an additional fee set by resolution upon application to the City; provided, however, than upon any adverse action or violation of the conditions of the permit or substantial amendment to the permit application as originally described, a new application fee and investigation may be required before the granting of a permit or renewal thereof.

6) The City shall make such investigation as is necessary and may grant, deny or refuse to renew any application for permit under this chapter. The City may inspect any licensed premises at any reasonable time to ensure compliance with this ordinance.

7) Conditions. Any permit issued for the keeping of poultry within the City shall be subject to the following minimum conditions:

a) No more than six (6) hens will be allowed per licensed premises;

b) All poultry will have their wings clipped;

c) All poultry will have a leg band supplied by the City;

d) Any eggs produced by the poultry will be for the personal use of the owners or residents of the licensed premises;

e) Poultry coops will be constructed to a maximum size of six feet by six feet, with a fenced area to allow the poultry to go outside. Fencing will be at least four feet tall with openings no larger than four square inches. All construction must comply with the city code and zoning regulations. The completed premises will be inspected by the City before a permit will issue;

f) All manure created on the premises will be removed at least weekly. Any manure stored on the premises must be stored in a sealed container. Any manure used for soil enrichment must be tilled immediately;

g) Slaughtering of poultry is not permitted within the City;

h) Poultry must be treated humanely and not subject to neglect. Infestation of the premises by rodents or varmints will result in revocation of the permit;

i) Such other conditions as the City may reasonably require to protect any person or neighboring use from unsanitary conditions, unreasonable noise or odors, or annoyance, or to protect the public health and safety.

j) Permits shall only be issued to an owner of the premises.

8) Permits may be modified from time to time or revoked by the City for failure to conform to the permit conditions.

9) The City may refuse a permit to keep or maintain poultry hereunder for failure to comply with the provisions of this ordinance, if the facilities for the keeping of poultry are or become inadequate for their purpose, if the conditions of the permit are not met, if a nuisance condition is created, or if the public health and safety would be unreasonably endangered by the granting of such permit.

10) Violation of this ordinance shall be punishable as a misdemeanor.

CITY OF RANDALL

By Robert Riitters, Mayor

ATTESTED TO BY:

Gerald Adamski, Clerk

PUBLISH: January 8, 2016

(640698)