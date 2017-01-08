Public Notices – UNITED STATES

OF AMERICA

FEDERAL ENERGY

REGULATORY COMMISSION

Allete, Inc.

Project Nos. 2362-039

2454-080

2532-079

NOTICE OF

APPLICATION ACCEPTED FOR

FILING, SOLICITING

COMMENTS, PROTESTS

AND MOTIONS TO INTERVENE

(December 22, 2016)

Take notice that the following hydroelectric application has been filed with the Commission and is available for public inspection:

a. Type of Proceeding: Extension of License Term

b. Project Nos.: P-2362-039, P-2454-080, & P-2532-079

c. Date Filed: November 21, 2016

d. Licensee: Allete, Inc.

e. Names and Locations of Projects: Grand Rapids Project (P-2362), located on the Mississippi River in Itasca County, Minnesota. Sylvan Project (P-2454), located on the Gull and Crow Wing rivers, in Cass, Crow Wing, and Morrison counties, Minnesota. Little Falls Project (P-2532), located on the Mississippi River, in Morrison County, Minnesota.

f. Filed Pursuant to: Federal Power Act, 16 USC 791a-825r.

g. Licensee Contact Information: Ms. Nora Rosemore, Minnesota Power, 30 West Superior Street, Duluth, Minnesota 55802, Phone: (218) 725-2101, Email: [email protected]

h. FERC Contact: Mr. Ashish Desai, (202) 502-8370, [email protected]

i. Deadline for filing comments, motions to intervene and protests, is 30 days from the issuance date of this notice by the Commission. The Commission strongly encourages electronic filing. Please file motions to intervene, protests, comments, and recommendations, using the Commissions eFiling system at http://www.ferc.gov/docs-filing/efiling.asp. Commenters can submit brief comments up to 6,000 characters, without prior registration, using the eComment system at http://www.ferc.gov/docs-filing/ecomment.asp. You must include your name and contact information at the end of your comments. For assistance, please contact FERC Online Support at [email protected] , (866) 208-3676 (toll free), or (202) 502-8659 (TTY). In lieu of electronic filing, please send a paper copy to: Secretary, Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, 888 First Street, NE, Washington, D.C. 20426. The first page of any filing should include docket numbers P-2436-039, P-2454-080, and P-2532-079.

j. Description of Proceeding: The licensee, Allete, Inc., requests the Commission extend the term of the license for three of its projects to synchronize the license expiration dates with the licensees two other projects located nearby, so that they could be relicensed in two groups based on their location. The licensee received a 30-year license for the Grand Rapids Project No. 2362 on February 26, 1993, effective February 1, 1993. The licensee requests the license expiration date for the Grand Rapids Project be extended from January 31, 2023 to December 31, 2023, to match the license expiration date of the licensees nearby Prairie River Project No. 2361.

In addition, the licensee received 30-year licenses for the Sylvan Project No. 2454 on October 29, 1993, and Little Falls Project No. 2532 on October 27, 1993, both effective January 1, 1994. The licensee requests the expiration dates for both projects be extended to March 31, 2038, to match the license expiration date of the licensees nearby Pillager Project No. 2663. The licensee states that the consolidation of the relicensing proceedings for the five projects into two groups would reduce redundancy and allow for better stakeholder participation.

k. This notice is available for review and reproduction at the Commission in the Public Reference Room, Room 2A, 888 First Street, NE, Washington, DC 20426. The filing may also be viewed on the Commissions website at http://www.ferc.gov/docs-filing/elibrary.asp. Enter the Docket number (P-2362-039, P-2454-080, and P-2532-079) excluding the last three digits in the docket number field to access the notice. You may also register online at http://www.ferc.gov/docs-filing/esubscription.asp to be notified via email of new filings and issuances related to this or other pending projects. For assistance, call toll-free 1-866-208-3676 or e-mail [email protected] For TTY, call (202) 502-8659.

l. Individuals desiring to be included on the Commissions mailing list should so indicate by writing to the Secretary of the Commission.

m. Comments, Protests, or Motions to Intervene: Anyone may submit comments, a protest, or a motion to intervene in accordance with the requirements of Rules of Practice and Procedure, 18 CFR 385.210, .211, and .214. In determining the appropriate action to take, the Commission will consider all protests or other comments filed, but only those who file a motion to intervene in accordance with the Commissions Rules may become a party to the proceeding. Any comments, protests, or motions to intervene must be received on or before the specified comment date for the particular application.

n. Filing and Service of Responsive Documents: Any filing must (1) bear in all capital letters the title COMMENTS, PROTEST, or MOTION TO INTERVENE as applicable; (2) set forth in the heading the name of the applicant and the project number of the application to which the filing responds; (3) furnish the name, address, and telephone number of the person protesting or intervening; and (4) otherwise comply with the requirements of 18 CFR 385.2001 through 385.2005. All comments, motions to intervene, or protests must set forth their evidentiary basis and otherwise comply with the requirements of 18 CFR 4.34(b). All comments, motions to intervene, or protests should relate to the license term extension request. Agencies may obtain copies of the application directly from the applicant. A copy of any protest or motion to intervene must be served upon each representative of the applicant specified in the particular application. If an intervener files comments or documents with the Commission relating to the merits of an issue that may affect the responsibilities of a particular resource agency, they must also serve a copy of the document on that resource agency. A copy of all other filings in reference to this application must be accompanied by proof of service on all persons listed in the service list prepared by the Commission in this proceeding, in accordance with 18 CFR 4.34(b) and 385.2010.

Nathaniel J. Davis, Sr.,

Deputy Secretary.

PUBLISH: January 8, 2017

(639698)