Carl Halverson anticipating many more years teaching

Royalton art students Jordan Pesta, left, and Carly Prokott talk about their current project with instructor Carl Halverson.

After teaching art for 35 years, Carl Halverson has only just begun. It doesn’t matter that he is eligible for retirement – he plans to continue teaching in Royalton until he is “at least 100.”

Halverson grew up in Brainerd and earned his bachelor’s degree at Bemidji State University. His first teaching job right out of school brought him to Royalton.

“It was probably playing sports that got me into art,” he said. “Someone asked me what I was going to do after football and I thought of teaching creative writing. Then I blew out my knee and changed majors after taking my first design class.”

It was an instructor named Keith Malmquist who influenced Halverson the most, helping him to discover and develop his natural artistic abilities.

“In high school, I was supposed to be taking notes in class but instead was doing wildlife drawings. When the teacher caught me I thought I was going to be sent to the office or have my book taken away. The teacher ended up buying the drawing for $15,” Halverson said, reminiscing. “But I had no idea I had the talents I did.”

It was not only artistic ability that was honed in Malmquist’s classes; Halverson observed how Malmquist was “teaching for the students.”

“He had a good connection with them. He was focused on their individual talents,” Halverson said.

Royalton art teacher Carl Halverson holds an example of one of his first drawings, the kind he was doing in class in high school when his instructor offered him $15 for the drawing, rather than confiscating his sketchbook and sending him to the office.

That connection with students is something Halverson continues to build on. He finds common interests with his students through his early childhood on a farm and from hunting and fishing experiences. As a lead singer and guitarist in a band, he connects with other students through music.

“Watching a student have a lightbulb go on, experiencing success in a school setting that they haven’t had before – that’s very satisfying,” he said. “For some kids, it’s the high point of their lives. I have hundreds of those moments (from my teaching years) – even one today – and that’s the biggie for me. Those moments are all fresh for me.”

Royalton’s art program has changed considerably since the day Halverson first walked in the door 35 years ago. Not one of his classes had more than five students, that first year. Now, the art elective classes are many of the first to fill at registration time.

The offerings begin with art techniques, a smörgåsbord of experiences. Each week’s focus is on a different art activity, with the last three weeks of class being each student’s individual choice.

After taking that prerequisite, students are able to take other classes which include drawing, painting, design, sculpture, ceramics, art structure, photography and yearbook.

The atmosphere is the art classes can be “a circus” at times, with students working on different things within the same class period, but to Halverson, that’s part of the wonder of it all.

“It’s like a fair – all day, every day,” he said. “Every hour changes – the ‘crowd’ changes – otherwise, it would be boring.”

Halverson maintains that former superintendent John Franzoia is the reason Royalton has an art program; without his support, it wouldn’t have happened.

“This place is exploding with creativity,” Halverson said. “There is never a discipline program because the kids are pursuing their own subject matter. And it’s a safe place for them to open up.”

“In the years Mr. Halverson has been leading our art department, many talented artists have walked through our doors and found a teacher who could bring out their best,” said Principal Joel Swenson. “This is evident by the multitude of past and present student work on display in his classroom and around the school. He has been able to help students find and develop an interest in the arts, even when they previously did not even know they were interested in art.”

Another happy result of his choice to teach, Halverson has been able to spend summers with his family. He and his wife (who also had summers off) camped around Minnesota with their six children.

“People who are happy at home are happy at work,” he said.

Halverson’s own artwork has provided for those family activities. He started doing portrait drawings with a chalk drawing from a photo of his newborn son held up in the arms of the doctor who delivered him. Later, Halverson did drawings of the doctor’s children.

“I was still in school then. That’s how we paid for baby bills when we started our family,” he said. “Later, those funds were extra money for our Christmas fund and our camping fund.”

He still does about 10-15 charcoal drawings a year and sells pottery as well.

Through his classes, Halverson passes on not only his love of artistic endeavors, but his successful teaching style, learned so many years ago from another successful teacher.

“I’ve had student teachers leave saying, ‘I had no idea it could be like this,’” said Halverson. “They had to learn to listen to the kids.”

The ceilings of Halverson’s adjoining classrooms are covered with brightly decorated ceiling tiles, each done by a different student over the years. He points out that several of the artists are now art teachers themselves.

“You have to take your eyes off yourself and put them on the kids,” he said. “It’s their ownership; let them shine.”

More than anything, he would like students to take away the following, a quote by John Wooden, hanging in his classroom: “Be more concerned with your character than your reputation, because your character is what you really are, while your reputation is merely what others think you are.”