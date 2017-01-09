Commissioners old and new sworn into office

The first meeting of 2017 of the Morrison County Board of Commissioners began with Judge Douglas Anderson of Minnesota’s Seventh Judicial District swearing in the winners of the 2016 election. (From left): Mike LeMieur of District 1, Randy Winscher of District 3 and Jeffrey Jelinski of District 2, agree to uphold the constitutions of the United States and Minnesota, as well as to uphold the duties of a Morrison County commissioner. Winscher and Jelinski were sworn in for their second term, following both running unopposed in the 2016 election. LeMieur was sworn in for his first term as commissioner, following his victory in the District 1 race against Kevin Maurer. The three commissioners will be up for re-election in 2020.