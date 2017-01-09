Elderly couple injured in one-vehicle accident

An elderly Detroit Lakes couple was injured Saturday, Jan. 7, on Highway 10, just south of the Highway 27 exit in Little Falls, about 2:47 p.m.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office said Cheryl Kluender, 70, was driving a Cadillac SUV north on Highway 10, when she allegedly fell asleep, left the roadway and struck a tree. She and her passenger, Howard Kluender, 73, also of Detroit Lakes, were transported by ambulance to St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls, with unknown injuries.

The Sheriff’s Department was assisted by the Little Falls Police Department and Gold Cross Ambulance.