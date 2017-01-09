It was dangerous in Morrison County for Bob and Pat Waltman

Former Morrison County Sheriff’s Deputy Bob Waltman and Sheriff’s Office Manager Pat Waltman, for 22 and 14 years respectively, said they are relieved to be away from the stress of law enforcement, but do miss the people they served with.

Bob and Pat Waltman have a large scrapbook with newspaper clippings about gruesome murders, appalling child abuse, shocking assaults, devastating burglaries, armed jailbreaks and other hideous crimes which occurred in Morrison County, while they served with the Morrison County (MC) Sheriff’s Department.

The scrapbook also includes newspaper accounts of heroes, sheriffs and their deputies, men and women, they worked with. There are articles about themselves in the book too, that they are proud of.

The Waltmans, married since 1965, used to go to work, day after day, for many years, knowing they might face, at any time, the worst that people can do.

During their years with the Morrison County Sheriff’s Department, some of the worst included: Murder by ax-handle; a kidnapper with a shotgun; manslaughter by forced exposure to a blizzard; murder-suicide; child rapists and prostitution; a $35,000 burglary; and an armed jailbreak. Those are some of the local crimes they scrapbooked, as the events drew statewide media attention during their law enforcement careers.

It was usually much less alarming for the Waltmans, as with most men and women in law enforcement. There is a lot of paperwork. Sheriff’s Deputy and Chief Investigator Bob Waltman in 1980.

Chief Investigator Bob Waltman laughingly recalled his relationship with an old-fashioned (even then) manual typewriter. “It was maybe the last one in captivity,” he recalled with a grin. Thousands of pages of reports rolled out of it during the 22 years that Waltman keyed his countless investigative findings onto paper, ranging from murders to misdemeanors.

Waltman caused extra paperwork for himself. “I kind of prided myself on that I always went the extra mile,” he said. “I was told cases were always more complete because of me.”

“A small, cassette-tape recorder was about all the technology we had,” he said. “If I recorded, I had to play it back and type it all, indicating every pause, or drawn out words, or a change in voice tone.” He had to portray interviews in as much detail as possible.

There were no computers, no camcorders, no cellphones or digital cameras. Sheriff’s Office Manager and Jail Matron Pat Waltman in 1980.

“When Polaroid cameras first came out, with their instant photos, they seemed like black magic,” Waltman said. “They were a great help on crime and accident scenes. We could see immediately if the photos showed the evidence well enough.”

If photos formerly sent in for processing were not good, it was too late.

Meanwhile, back at the sheriff’s offices, Pat was there first, six years before Bob was asked to join.

She was offered the job in 1973 by Sheriff Fred Pelzer, who said, during a St. Cloud Times interview in 1984, “I heard she was very competent and hardworking. She proved to be just that and more. Pat was a bright spot in my law enforcement career, a real professional.”

Bob said he used to worry about his wife then. “She was in closer contact with the prisoners then. There was always a chance something could happen,” he said.

Pat was quoted in one of several newspaper interviews, as saying, “I kept thinking I could help the women (prisoners), give them a home when they got out. I kept thinking about them even after I got home. I learned you can’t make everything all right for them; they’re in there for a reason.”

Sometimes, the reason was obvious. Pat will never forget the time she and another deputy found a female inmate hanging upside down on a shower fixture, holding onto it with her legs. “We were so afraid she was going to get hurt,” Pat said. “But we got her down safely.”

She more often was immersed in administrative paperwork, preparing civil process papers for the deputies to serve, aiding attorneys and other people needing information, bookkeeping, making schedules for the deputies, and much, much more.

She also processed new arrivals to the jail, was the first contact for visitors to the office, answered the busy phone, saw to the needs of female prisoners, transported them to other facilities, and sometimes took turns at radio dispatching officers to investigate reports of possible crimes or emergencies, as well as a constant flow of a wide variety of other duties.

“I just did whatever needed to be done,” she said. Another of the sheriffs she worked for, Jerry Susalski, praised her to media for “preventing the department from becoming a total confused mess.”

Pat helped prevent such chaos during three sheriff’s administrations: Pelzer, Susalski and Paul Tschida, 1973 to 1987. Bob served with two sheriffs, Susalski and Tschida, 1979 to 2001.

Morrison County Sheriff’s Deputy Bob Waltman helped provide security during a 2001 visit to Royalton by Governor Jesse Ventura. The governor was friendly and very humorous, Waltman said.

Susalski asked Bob, a five-year veteran of the Air Force, to join the sheriff’s force, due to Waltman’s experience in tracking down delinquent debtors, “skip tracing” it’s called, for the loan company Waltman had been with for eight years. Bob’s 6-foot, 2-inch, 225-pound physique (then), probably also made him appear to have good law enforcement potential.

The potential was honed during eight weeks of intensive training at the Minnesota Police Association facility in Arden Hills with continuous education required to be able to renew the law enforcement officer’s certification every two years.

Still, it was his investigative intelligence that earned considerable acclaim for him, as evidenced in his treasured scrapbook, including high praise from U.S. Senator Mark Dayton.

Waltman credits Susalski for much of that success.

“Jerry was a super investigator, and I learned a lot from him. For example, Waltman said Susalski told him, “What worked for him, was to come off as a big, fat, dumb Pollock, then the bad guy thinks he’s smarter than I am … So, I’ll just keep nibbling and nibbling, and all of a sudden I’ll bite him in the ass” (with an accusation).

“Jerry made sure that I went to many, good, investigation schools, for crime scene photography, prints lifting, handling blood borne pathogen evidence, and a lot more,” Bob said.

Another accolade recently came from current Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen, who was a rookie deputy in 1999, during Bob’s last couple of years on the force.

“I could have retired when I was 52, but stayed until I was 57, because I liked helping the rookies get off to a good, safe start,” Bob said.

“I knew right away that Shawn had a lot on the ball,” Waltman said.

“I remember Deputy Waltman as being respected by his co-workers and the public,” Larsen said. “He was very knowledgeable when investigating crimes, and he treated everyone with respect. He was always willing to help out no matter what the issue was.”

“Deputy Waltman always took pride in his work and he demonstrated patience and calmness during stressful encounters; I was always able to rely on him; I knew he would always have my back,” Larsen said.

“Pat Waltman retired before I started. However, I’ve been told that she was just like Deputy Waltman when it came to helping people — she always put others first.”

Pat also showed that big part of her nature by working for years as a volunteer with hospice care, helping give supportive care to people in the final phase of a terminal illness, focusing on their comfort and quality of life.

Sheriff Larsen gave an idea of the workload that the sheriff’s department had to deal with then and now, reporting that the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office in 1999, had 56 employees (includes full-time and part-time), and that year there were 8,969 complaints received, according to the county’s records.

There are now currently 70 employees (full-time and part-time) on the staff, he noted, mainly due to the increased call volume. To date (this year, not yet including any December data) there have been 10,073 complaints received. “The number of deputies and dispatchers have increased as our call loads have increased,” Larsen said.

Bob and Pat both mentioned the appalling increase in narcotics use and violent crimes in the county and throughout the U.S., since their years helping enforce the law.

Sheriff Larsen said one deputy used to patrol all 1,125 square miles of Morrison County by themselves. Now, there is a minimum of two deputies on duty, 24/7.

“Oh, yes, I worried when Bob was working, because you never know what they’re going to run into.” she said. “It’s worse now (2016). I’m so happy that we are out of that now.”

So are their grown sons, Mike and Patrick, and their grandkids. Layla, age 13, and Luke, 11. Excitement for Bob, 74, and Pat, 70, now comes from such as their grandkids’ baseball games and swim meets, along with all the other hours of enjoyment their family, rural lifestyle and love of the outdoors grants.

The scrapbook is a vivid reminder of those past dangers and of the cherished friends they worked with to “serve and protect” Morrison County, as well as containing considerable recognition for the Waltmans’ dedicated efforts.