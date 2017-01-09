Swanville High School names Triple ‘A’ Award nominees

Seniors Sophie Larson and Jarick Rieffer have been selected as this year’s Swanville High School AAA (Triple A) nominees.

The Triple A award recognizes top high school seniors who have excelled in academics, arts and athletics. Every member school of the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) is invited to nominate one female and one male for the Triple A Award. Sophie Larson

Larson, the daughter of David and Susan Larson, has participated in band and theater throughout her high school career. She has also participated in volleyball, basketball and softball. Larson is consistently on the A honor roll and has been taking college classes during high school. Her future plans are to attend Minnesota State University, Moorhead to major in health care administration.

Rieffer, son of Joel and Gail Rieffer, has participated in band, speech and theater during his high school career. He has also participated in football, basketball and track and field. Rieffer is on the honor roll and has taken college level classes. His future plans are to attend Hamline University to major in legal studies. Jarick Rieffer

Triple A Award winners are selected through a multi-level process involving member schools of the League, the League’s administrative regions, and a special committee of educators, business leaders and members from the fine arts and athletic communities. The Triple A on-court recognition ceremony will be held in conjunction with the boys’ state basketball tournament in March. The top two finishers from each region will be invited to the banquet.