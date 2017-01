On Friday January 6, 2017 at approximately 12:34 pm six officers responded to a report of a male individual having mental health problems at Walgreens.

The store was evacuated during the incident for the safety of the public and the individual involved.

The subject complied with officers and was transported to St Gabriel’s Hospital.

Little Falls Police Chief Greg Schirmers said information on the case is being kept confidential for the privacy of the individual.