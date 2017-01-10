Visitors walk the snowy, candlelit trails at the Lindbergh site

The Morrison County Historical Society and the Lindbergh Historical Site hosted their annual candlelight trail walk Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. Visitors were able to walk trails at the sites, going from the Lindbergh museum to the Weyerhaeuser Museum, down to the Mississippi River, and around the Lindbergh property. The event drew both Little Falls residents and visitors. Kathy Hill from Des Moines, Iowa, left, was visiting her sister, Sally Brenny of Little Falls. The two decided to try something they had never done before and went snowshoeing around the site. The two organizations also provided hot beverages and snacks for visitors at the museums.