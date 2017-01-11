Adrian Jurek, age 82, of Rice, died Saturday, January 7, 2017 at the St. Cloud Hospital surrounded by his family.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, January 12, 2017 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Morrill. The Rev. James Remmerswaal will officiate. Burial will be in the Parish Cemetery with full Military Honors.

Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Foley Funeral Home in Foley and one hour prior to the service at the church in Morrill. Service with Dignity provided by Foley Funeral Home.

Adrian Edward Jurek was born July 26, 1934 in Alberta Township, Benton Co. to Henry and Clara (Tadych) Jurek Sr. He married Particia Wolf on November 8, 1969 SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Gilman. Adrian farmed with his father before buying his own farm in 1969. He farmed most of his life near Rice, retiring in 2009. He also worked for Franklin Manufacturing and Electrolux for 33 years. He loved raising beef cattle, Allis Chalmer tractors and attending auction sales. He was an avid reader and enjoyed watching Wheel of Fortune. Adrian especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and giving them hay rides. He was a US Army Veteran and a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia of Rice; sons and daughters, Brenda (Robert) Miller of Morrill, Jason of Rice, Shawn (Rachel) of Andover, Kimberly (Adam) Diskerud of St. Cloud, Amanda (Trent) Crowe of Foley; 11 grandchildren, Zach, Brian, Brandon, Bradley, Calvin, Sylvia, Hunter, Brooklyn, Gracie, Nevaeh and Aaliyah; and brothers and sisters, Doris Robak of Sartel, Gordon (Darlene) of Gilman, Janice (Donald) Lachinski of Mora, Henry Jr.(Christine) of Foley, Hilary (Judy) of St. Cloud.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Shannon; brothers, Rubin and Dennis; and a brother-in-law, Ambrose Robak.

