Brian D. Gage, 43-year-old resident of Little Falls, formerly of Crystal, passed away Jan. 7, 2017, at the St. Cloud Hospital. Private services will be held at a later date.

Brian David Gage was born May 30, 1973, in Golden Valley, to David and Patricia (Meyers) Gage. He was united in marriage to Sarah Wuellner, May 6, 2000, in Robbinsdale. They settled in the Twin Cities area until moving to St. Cloud in 2004, and then on to Little Falls in 2010. Brian was currently working for TCT Rigging in Nowthen. Brian enjoyed his family and spending time at the cabin in Longville, on Town Line Lake. He enjoyed the outdoors while hunting, fishing and 4-wheeling.

Brian is survived by his wife, Sarah; sons, Josh and Michael; daughter, Samantha; parents, David and Patricia Gage of Longville; brother, Robert (Michelle) Gage of Phoenix, Ariz.; niece, Mia Gage; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and many very close friends.

Post navigation