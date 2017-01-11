Joyce Fritz, 75, of Clarissa, passed away on January 10, 2017.

Funeral services for Joyce will be held on January 13, 2017, 10 a.m., at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Clarissa with Pastor Young Chung officiating. Interment will be held at Morningside Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Coon Rapids. Casket bearers will be Steven Fritz, Marvin Fritz, Joe Fritz, Andrew Fritz, Jason Fritz and Josh Fritz.

Joyce was born October 12, 1941, in Bruce Township, Todd County, to Leslie and Dorothy (Turner) Smith. On March 11, 1961, Joyce married Marvin Fritz at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Randall. Joyce worked as a professional seamstress for many years. Joyce and Marvin lived in Coon Rapids for 13 years then moved to Ham Lake where they lived for 18 years. Joyce and Marvin retired on Long Lake in Burtrum and lived there for 22 years. In 2013, they moved to Clarissa.

Joyce is survived by children, Steven (Dawn) Fritz of Stacy, Marvin (Geri) Fritz of Anoka, Joseph Fritz of Lindstrom; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and siblings, Elaine Sutton, Vonnie Koester, Les Smith and Dottie Lou Baum.

Joyce is preceded in death by her parents, husband Marvin, and son David.

Arrangements with the Iten Funeral Home – itenfuneralhome.com.