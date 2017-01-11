Mettler is Swanville’s Senior High Student of the Month

Lawrence Mettler

Lawrence Mettler, a junior and the son of Randy and Margaret Mettler, has been named as Swanville’s Senior High Student of the Month for December 2016.

Mettler said he loves playing sports in and out of school. He has been in football, basketball, track, band and theater since seventh grade and he joined speech in grade eight. He is consistently on the A Honor Roll, has been the Athlete of the Month, received the ExCel award, has made the All Area Track Team, received recognition for football in academics, and received an honorable mention for All Conference Basketball.

“I have known Lawrence for over 16 years. I have watched him grow into an impressive young adult. I am fortunate to have him as a teacher’s assistant in one of my classes,” said shop teacher Joel Rieffer. “He has become quite an asset to me in my class. When I am helping a student and several need help, he is right there to give me a hand. I’m not sure if teaching is of interest to him but no matter what he plans to do in the future, I believe he will do his utmost best, as he does academically and in sports. It is comforting to know Lawrence, and students like him, will be the ones making decisions for our country in the future.”

Math teacher Liza Hasse, said, “Lawrence is an ideal student. He works diligently on all of his assignments to be sure they are done to the best of his ability. Lawrence is very respectful toward staff and his peers. In turn, he is respected and looked up to by his peers. Lawrence is a natural leader who leads by example and encourages others to do their best.”

Mettler’s advice to other students is to get their work done early so they can have more fun later.

Outside of school, Lawrence is involved in Boy Scouts, 4-H and the choir and youth group at his church. He enjoys hanging out with his family and friends.

After high school, Mettler plans to attend college for some kind of science degree.