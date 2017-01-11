Motorist killed after rear-ending a snowplow near Royalton

A St. Michael man was killed Tuesday when he struck the rear-end of a snow plow on Highway 10 south of Royalton, about 11:34 a.m.

Timothy Michael Ekhoff, 30, was driving a Snapon Strait truck, traveling west on Highway 10 in Langola Township, Benton County on snowy and ice roads. He struck the rear end of a snow plow driven by Judy Marie Breyfogle, 57, of Little Falls. Breyfogle received non-life threatening injuries.

The Minnesota State Patrol reports both drivers were wearing seat belts and that alcohol was not a factor in the accident.