Nathan J. Winscher, 23-year-old resident of Pierz, passed away Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017 in Duluth.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierz, with Father Kenneth Popp officiating. Visitation will be Thursday from 4 to 8 P.M. and from 9 to 10 A.M. on Friday all at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Pierz.

Nathan J. Winscher was born Dec. 18, 1993, in St Cloud, to the late James Winscher and Lori (Boser) Robinson. He grew up in the Pierz area, attending Holy Trinity Elementary School and graduating from Pierz Healy High in 2012. After graduation, he moved to Duluth where he was currently attending the University Minnesota Duluth, for Computer Programming. Nathan enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He loved to travel, enjoying outdoor sports, such as, long boarding, snowboarding and hiking. Nathan had a passion for electronics and anything to do with them.

Nathan will be dearly missed by all who knew him and will be remembered for his free spirit, contagious laugh, sense of adventure, compassion and devotion to his friends.

Nathan is survived by parents: Lori and Dustin Robinson, siblings: Amanda (Robbie) Segler, Erin Robinson, Mitchel Robinson and three nephews. Grandparents: Ron and Evie Boser and Pat and Jim Zimmermann; and great –grandmother, Leora Poster.

Nathan is preceded in death by his father, James Winscher and grandfather, Gary Winscher.

