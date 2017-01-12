New Auburn – Eva Deminsky-Rudnicki, age 96, passed away at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. She was born on April 15, 1920 to Samuel L. and Minnie E. (Oelschlager) Case. She was married to Adrian “Fritz” L. Deminsky, May 31, 1941, in Waukon, Iowa. Fritz died in 1958 and she married Paul T. Rudnicki in 1967. She was an avid reader and enjoyed knitting, listening to books on tape, fishing, playing Scrabble, watching sports, visiting with friends and neighbors and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her children: James (Cheri) Deminsky of Sun City West, Ariz.; John (Jeannette) Deminsky of Williamsburg, Va.; Michael Deminsky of Menomonie, Wis.; Mark (Elaine) Deminsky of Peoria, Ariz.; Catherine Fosburgh of Chippewa Falls, Wis.; Adrene (Herald) Hadley of Spokane, Wash.; step-children: Claire (Robert) Mahling of Cushing, MN; Paula (Paul) Tesch of Spokane; Ava Rudnicki of Edina; Stephen (Theresa) Rudnicki of St. Cloud; and Jennifer Hewitt of St. Cloud; 11 grandchildren, 12 step-grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; 6 step-great-grandchildren and numerous other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husbands: Adrian L. Deminsky and Paul T. Rudnicki; sisters: Lola Beard, Irene Belcher and Bernice Rudnicki and 1 step-grandson.

A Christian Mass of Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, January 14, at 11:30 a.m. at St. Jude’s Catholic Church located at 146 E. Main St. in New Auburn, Wis., with a visitation from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. at the church before the service. Interment will be in the North Catholic Cemetery in Bloomer, Wis.; following the service. Olson Funeral Home in Bloomer is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to St. Jude’s Catholic Church in New Auburn, Wis.; or the St. Franciscan Sisters in Little Falls, Minnesota. Online condolences may be expressed at olsonfuneralhomebloomer.com