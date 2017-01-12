Meet Lydia – she’s been at the Humane Society for way too long!

This is Lydia. She is a Basset/tree walker hound mix and is about 4 1/2 years old. She is sturdy girl at about 65 pounds and loves to go for walks. Like most hounds, she usually keeps her nose to the ground and tends to follow it wherever it leads her. However, she’s very friendly and loves to be petted as well.

An ideal home would be one with a fenced-in yard or with an active owner who would take her on plenty of walks and never leave her off-leash outside, unattended.

Come in and see her anytime at the Morrison County Animal Humane Society (MCAHS), Tuesday through Saturday, from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The MCAHS is located at 200 Seventh Ave. NE, Little Falls. Call (320) 632-0703 for more information.