Tamara 'Tammie' Reignier

Tamara “Tammie” Jean (Amundsen) Reignier was born in Minneapolis, Dec. 8, 1962, to Gerald and Jola (Rhodes) Amundsen. She was baptized at Elim Lutheran Church in Robbinsdale. At the age of 4 the family moved to Alexandria. Tammie was confirmed at First Lutheran Church in Alexandria. During Junior and Senior High she loved playing her guitar, playing tennis and ice skating.

While in Junior High she joined the MN Youth Association for Retarded Citizens (YARC) and loved working with the Developmentally Disabled. During the summers she not only worked in area Group Homes but at YARC sponsored summer camps in Annandale and Detroit Lakes. She was elected state YARC president during her senior year in High School. After graduating from Jefferson High School Tammie continued her education, starting at Moorhead State University and completing her Psychology degree with an emphasis on Special Education at St Cloud State University. She continued her work at group homes and then was hired at Employment Enterprises Inc. in Little Falls as a Program Director. Her love for the Developmentally Disabled continued to grow and was still actively working at EEI for over 22 years.

Tammie will be remembered for her big heart and searching out those in need. She enjoyed laughing and would even be a little sarcastic at times. If you told Tammie something she didn’t want to hear you might have heard her saying “Butterflies and Bunny Rabbits”. Tammie loved cats, traveling and playing cribbage. Most importantly she loved being with her family and the fun times they shared.

Tammie died on Thursday, Jan.5, 2017, at her home in Little Falls, at the age of 54.

Tammie is survived by her mother, Jola Amundsen; sister, Lisa [Ed] Colen of Alexandria; brother, Doug (Mary) of New Prague; nephews, Jason Colen of Hampton, Iowa and Connor Amundsen of New Prague; niece, Molly Amundsen of St. Paul. She was preceded in death by her father, Jerry Amundsen and her grandparents.

Tammie, you will always be in our hearts. We love you!!!

A memorial service was held Tuesday, Jan. 10, at First Lutheran Church in Alexandria with Reverend Greg Billberg officiating. Inurnment will be at Geneva Cemetery in Alexandria.

Memorials are preferred to Employment Enterprises Inc. 307 9th Ave NW; Little Falls, MN 56345. This is the place were Tammie worked with the mentally and physically disabled for over 22 1/2 years… they are in the process of trying to buy a new building for expansion.

Arrangements are with the Anderson Funeral Home in Alexandria.

www.andersonfuneral.net