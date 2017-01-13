Bollig convicted of felony for selling prescription drugs

Dale John Bollig, 58, Little Falls, was convicted in Morrison County District Court Wednesday of felony second degree narcotics sale.

The charges arise from incidents between Oct. 6 and Nov. 16, 2015.

Agents from the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force were contacted by a confidential informant, that he/she could purchase prescription narcotics from Bollig.

On Oct. 6, 2015, officers gave buy money to the informant, who then purchased twice from Bollig. The first buy was two 10 milligram hydrocodone pills, and the second buy was 16, 30 milligram morphine pills. Both are schedule II controlled substances.

On Nov. 16, 2015, the informant informed agents that he/she could purchase Percocet from Bollig.

That day, the informant purchased 50 Percocet pills directly from Bollig. Percocet is also a schedule II drug.

Agents weighed the pills at 27.4 grams.

Bollig was sentenced to 120 days in jail and was given credit for one day served.

He was also sentenced to 48 months in prison, but was given a stay of 25 years of supervised probation, and was fined $185.