Broschofsky and Otte named as Triple A Award nominees

Kacy Broschofsky

Kacy Broschofsky and Lukas Otte, both Pierz High School seniors, have been selected to represent Pierz in the Academics, Arts and Athletics (Triple A) Award program at the District 19AAA banquet Jan 25, at the Holiday Inn in St. Cloud.

Broschofsky is the daughter of Keith and Joanne Broschofsky and Otte is the son of Tom and Kathleen Otte.

Established in 1988, the Triple A Award is sponsored by the Minnesota State High School League. The award goes to high school seniors who have a “B” or better grade point average and who participate in League-sponsored athletic and fine arts activities.

Broschofsky is in volleyball, basketball, track, choir, jazz choir, pep band, band, National Honor Society (NHS), speech, Peer Helping, the musicals and plays, Student Council, Where Everybody Belongs (WEB), Business Professionals of America, Spanish Club, youth group and the Pioneer Student Athletic Leadership Team (SALT). Lukas Otte

Otte is in football, basketball, baseball, band, pep band, jazz band, WEB, Peer Helping, youth group, NHS, Special Olympics and the SALT.

Additional information about the Triple “A” Award may be obtained by contacting the Minnesota State High School League at (763) 560-2262 or by visiting www.mshsl.org.