DEED announces $34 million for 42 broadband projects, including Buckman, Ramey

New state grant funding will help level the playing field for Greater Minnesota

Minnesota Lt. Governor Tina Smith and the Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) announced grants totaling $34 million for 42 broadband infrastructure projects that will provide 16,627 households, 2,240 businesses, and 71 community institutions across Minnesota access to reliable, affordable high-speed Internet. The new state funding will help level the playing field for households and businesses in Greater Minnesota by providing them access to the same opportunities available to urban area residents

Minnesota’s Border-to-Border Broadband Development Program provides Internet providers grants to expand broadband service to areas of Minnesota that are unserved or underserved. The funding pays for up to 50 percent of the cost of developing broadband for improved high-speed internet in communities across the state.

Included in the funding is more than half a million to Benton Cooperative Telephone Co. to bring services to unserved businesses and households in Buckman and in rural Ramey.

The project in Buckman was awarded $276,230 and will serve 130 unserved households, 17 unserved businesses and one community anchor institution in Buckman and sections of Buckman and Morrill townships in Morrison County. Benton Cooperative will provide services that will improve educational opportunities, telemedicine, telecommuting and business development. The total eligible project cost is $708,287, with a $432,057 local match.

In Ramey, the $225,100 funding will go toward a project to serve 122 unserved households and 5 unserved businesses in rural Ramey. Benton Cooperative will provide services that will improve educational opportunities, telemedicine, telecommuting and business development. The total eligible project cost is $776,220, with a $551,120 local match.

“These grants will make it possible for people, businesses and institutions throughout Greater Minnesota to have access to high-speed internet,” said DEED Commissioner Shawntera Hardy. “Broadband is an important economic development tool that will improve people’s quality of life and make businesses more competitive.”