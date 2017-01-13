Dimatteo has felony possession charge dismissed

A fifth degree felony drug possession charge against Debra Jean Dimatteo, 62, Little Falls, was dismissed Jan. 6.

On Oct. 22, 2016, a state trooper pulled a vehicle over on Highway 371 for driving erratically and having equipment violations.

According to the criminal complaint, the front passenger had a bottle of alcohol that appeared to have been opened.

When the front passenger was searched, the trooper allegedly found a glass methamphetamine pipe and a bottle containing .35 grams of what later tested positive as meth.

The trooper then conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle.

Court documents say the trooper found a baggie with .4 grams of meth in Dimatteo’s purse.

Assistant County Attorney Michel Chisum said he made the decision to dismiss the case. Chisum did not elaborate on the decision.