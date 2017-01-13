Dysfunctional stadium management needs to change

On Sunday, Jan. 1, during the Minnesota Vikings’ last game of the season, two protesters watched the game harnessed to the rafters by ropes. They were next to a sign they had hung calling for U.S. Bank to divest itself from the Dakota Access Pipeline.

Regardless of what one thinks of the pipeline protest, this was one more example that the Metropolitan Sports Facilities Authority (MSFA), which manages U.S. Bank Stadium, is dysfunctional.

The lapse in security follows by a month the revelation that Executive Director Ted Mondale and Board Chair Michele Kelm-Helgen had been doling out free tickets to their political allies, to sit in suites that cost the public $200,000 to $300,000 annually. When found out, they initially resisted making the names of the allies public, saying they were using the suites for “marketing purposes.”

Apparently they have been so busy marketing, that they neglected to make sure that the facility was secure from terrorists. The protesters had purchased tickets, and walked through security with all of their gear, including the sign that was approximately 5 feet by 25 feet, underneath their clothing.

The MSFA board has also had some controversy, perhaps partisan in nature. The board is appointed by Gov. Mark Dayton.

Last year, its treasurer, former Republican state Sen. Duane Benson, resigned in a dispute with Mondale and Kelm-Helgen over the duplication of their duties. Then Dayton decided not to re-appoint another board member, John Griffith, who also was critical of the dual leadership, and the overlapping duties. Mondale is paid $165,333 annually and Kelm-Helgen receives $130,175. By contrast, the Target Field board chair is unpaid and its executive director makes $164,137.

Dayton wants to keep the MSFA leadership structure in place. We would remind him that, instead of a sign, the protesters could easily have reached their lofty perch with vials of anthrax or other toxic agents, doing far more damage than causing fans a crick in the neck from looking at the rafters.

Using the University of Minnesota’s standard of “a preponderance of the evidence,” it’s clear that the governance of the stadium is dysfunctional. Perhaps the governor should consult with University of Minnesota President Eric Kaler on how to fix a situation when the status quo is unacceptable.