Gross misdemeanor charges filed- 1/15/17

Morrison County Attorney Brian Middendorf and his staff have filed gross misdemeanor complaints against the following people:

Brian John Prozinski, 46, Cushing — In connection with a Jan. 3, 2017, incident, Prozinski has been charged with driving after cancellation – inimical to public safety.

Thomas John Beaver, 52, Foley — In connection with a Jan. 6, 2017, incident, Beaver has been charged with one count of domestic abuse – violate order for protection.

Lane Eugene Posterick, 28, Little Falls — In connection with a Dec. 23, 2016, incident, Posterick has been charged with one count of giving peace officer false name of another person.

If found guilty, they could face a maximum penalty of one year in jail and/or a $3,000 fine.

The court will set their appearance date.