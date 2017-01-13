Little Falls man dies as result of New Year’s Eve accident

Brian Gage, 43, Little Falls died following a crash Dec. 31, 2016, on First Street Northeast, just north of Broadway Avenue in Little Falls.

At nearly 7 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, the Little Falls Police Department responded to the accident.

According to a press release from the Little Falls Police Department, a vehicle was stopped facing southbound in the left turn lane on First Street Northeast.

Gage was driving northbound, when he crossed into the left turn lane, striking the other vehicle head on.

The press release states Gage was transported to St. Gabriel’s Hospital with unknown injuries.

Gage died in the St. Cloud Hospital, Jan. 7.

There was no information about what caused the accident.