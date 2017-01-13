Masog and Moore named as nominees for Triple A Award

Christy Masog

Christy Masog and Tyler Moore, Little Falls Community High School (LFCHS) seniors, have been selected to represent Region 8AA in the Academics, Arts and Athletics (Triple A) Award program.

Established in l988, the Triple A Award is sponsored by the Minnesota State High School League. The award is presented to high school seniors who have a “B” or better grade point average and who participate in League-sponsored athletic and fine arts activities.

Masog, the daughter of Rick and Kari Masog, has participated in band, Nordic ski, softball, swimming and trap shooting.

Tyler Moore

Moore, the son of Michael and Cheryl Moore, has participated in band, cross country, basketball, golf, robotics and track and field.

Triple “A” Award recipients are selected through a multi-level process involving member schools of the League, the League’s administrative regions and a special committee of educators, business leaders and members from the fine arts and athletic communities.

The top two award finishers from each region will be invited to a state banquet. Award recipients, a boy and a girl from both a Class A and a Class AA school, will receive a four-year $1,000 scholarship.

Additional information about the Triple “A” Award may be obtained by contacting the League at (763) 560-2262 or by visiting www.mshsl.org.