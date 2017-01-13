Morrison County Arrest Warrants- 1/15/17

Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen reports that arrest warrants were issued for the following people. Those with information as to the whereabouts of anyone on the list, are asked to contact the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at (320) 632-9233 or toll-free at 1 (866) 401-1111, ext. 180. The warrants were issued Dec. 28, 2016 to Jan. 9.

• Robert Donald Bartkowitz, Little Falls.

• Junior Modesto Bealey-Viven, Long Prairie.

• Ardana Jo Beaulieu, Onamia.

• Ashley Ann Dahl, Little Falls.

• Jason Michael Dickmann, Little Falls.

• Ashley Jade Doble, Little Falls.

• Bryce Charles Euteneuer, Little Falls.

• Arielle Rose Jackman, St. Cloud.

• Zachary James Laird, Little Falls.

• Michael James Lee, St. Cloud.

• Israel Martinez Ramirez, Royalton.

• Royal William Noe, Jr., Long Prairie.

• Aristotle Wladyslaw Piwowar, Rice.

• Jerrad Arthur Sannes, Bethel.

• Thomas Mark Sauerer, Little Falls.

• Kevin Herbert Schenian, Pierz.

• Kyle Gary Schneider, Little Falls.

• Elizabeth Kay Solberg, Dawson.

• Alicia Ann Storms, Clearwater.

• Brandon Heath Wilson, St. Cloud.