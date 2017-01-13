Morrison County District Court- 1/15/17

The following people, charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, have recently been sentenced:

Gross Misdemeanors

Barbara Ann Ring-

welski, 63, Little Falls; (offense: 10/22/2016) third degree DWI, fined $615, sentenced to 30 days in jail and supervised probation for four years. Dismissed against Ringwelski was one gross misdemeanor count of third degree DWI.

Cody Robert Schneider, 29, Little Falls; (offense: 6/17/2016) third degree DWI, fined $615, sentenced to 30 days in jail and supervised probation for four years. Dismissed against Schneider was one gross misdemeanor count of third degree DWI.

Richard Allen Bate, 30, Little Falls; (offense: 12/30/2016) fifth degree controlled substance crime, fined $135, sentenced to 60 days in jail and supervised probation for two years.

Daniel Earl Lodermeier, Little Falls; (offense: 10/28/2016) DWI, fined $415, sentenced to 30 days in jail and supervised probation for six years. Dismissed against Lodermeier was one gross misdemeanor count of DWI.

Harold Joseph Otte, 53, Little Falls; (offense: 5/4/2016) third degree DWI, fined $615, sentenced to 45 days in jail and supervised probation for four years. Dismissed against Otte was two gross misdemeanor counts, one of third degree DWI and one of driving restrictions – alcohol/controlled substance violations.

Misdemeanors

Brock Alexander Fanjoy, 24, Little Falls; (offense: 12/26/2016) domestic abuse – violated no contact order, fined $135, sentenced to 10 days in jail and supervised probation for one year; (offense: 11/29/2016) disorderly conduct, fined $135, sentenced to 10 days in jail and supervised probation for one year.

Sara May Rush, 25, Little Falls; (offense: 10/31/2016) disorderly conduct – offensive/abusive/noisy/obscene, fined $185, sentenced to two days in jail and supervised probation for one year.

Galin Leslie Michels, 34, Little Falls; (offense: 11/19/2016) disorderly conduct – offensive/abusive/noisy/obscene, fined $185, supervised probation for one year.

Brian Keith Scott, 48, Little Falls; (offense: 12/5/2016) false name/give peace officer false name/fictitious name, fined $135.

Nicholas Herbert Kisling, 19, Royalton; (offense: 11/1/2016) duty to drive with due care, fined $135, probation to the court for one year.

Doug Floyd Kienholz, 66, Burtrum; (offense: 10/2/2016) domestic abuse – violate order for protection, fined $135 and 22 days in jail.

Nicolas Herbert Kisling, 19, Royalton; (offense: 11/4/2016) driver fails to stop for stop sign, fined $135, probation to the court for one year.

Jordan Andrew Meehl, 21, Royalton; (offense: 7/23/2016) accidents – collision with unattended vehicle – notify victim or police, fined $185, sentenced to two days in jail and probation to the court for one year.

• Matthew Robert Beckett, 42, Bemidji; (offense: 11/4/2016) driving after cancellation, fined $285, sentenced to 30 days in jail.