Morrison County Sheriff’s Department report- 1/15/17

Dec. 31 — Someone cut the brass lock off the outside of a mailbox located near the Little Falls Post Office. It is unknown how much mail was taken.

Jan. 1 — Someone ran into the wall at the Camp Ripley Military Reserve in north Little Falls.

Jan. 4 — A resident on 320th Street in Cushing reported the theft of $600 in cash.

Jan. 5 — Someone stole a number of items from a storage unit on 150th Avenue in Little Falls.

Jan. 8 — Someone slashed the front driver and rear passenger tires on a vehicle while it was parked at an establishment on North Main Street in Upsala. Tires valued at $50 each.

Jan. 9 — A resident on Lake Road in Pierz reported fraudulently activity on their credit card. It was used in California to purchase $976.02 worth of goods.

Jan. 9 — Someone knocked down a sign on Highway 25 and 53rd Street in Pierz.

Jan. 11 — Someone stole a vehicle from a business on Highway 10 West, Motley, when the owner stopped in to make a purchase. The vehicle contained a loaded 45 caliber Ruger and three other long rifles.