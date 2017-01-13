Murray charged with possession of methamphetamine

Ryan Robert Murray, 36, Long Prairie, has been charged with felony fifth degree drug possession.

On Jan. 3, a vehicle was stopped in Little Falls for an equipment violations.

A passenger was identified as Murray.

Murray and another passenger were invited to sit in the squad car, while the officer dealt with the driver.

As he was leaving to have a cigarette, Murray allegedly left a baggie of methamphetamine on the squad car’s floor.

According to the criminal complaint, both the meth and packaging weighed a combined 1.5 grams.

Murray was placed under arrest for possession of meth.

If convicted, he faces up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.